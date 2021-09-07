CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
League of Pantheons: Neocraft’s card battler enters closed beta

By Md Sadequzzaman Sarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long period of preparation, Neocraft has invited players from select regions to join the closed beta test of their upcoming Idle RPG League of Pantheons. The test has already begun on 6 September 2021 (GMT-5) and will stay available until the end of next week. No date has been revealed yet regarding the end of the closed beta testing phase. Neocraft, best known for titles like Guardians of Cloudia, Tales of Wind, wanted players to make suggestions and ideas about the quality and content of the game.

