Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 13,000 additional cases over weekend with more than 2,000 hospitalized

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,783 additional coronavirus cases Saturday, 3,176 Sunday, 2,503 on Labor Day, and 2,536 cases Tuesday, for a four-day total of 12,998.

The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 3,479 cases per day, down 13% from a week ago, and up 137% over the last 30 days.

To date, there have been 1.32 million infections statewide.

Tennessee (725.5), South Carolina (720.8), Wyoming (646), Georgia (600.8) and Kentucky (559.5) are the states adding the most cases per 100,000 residents each week. Pennsylvania’s rate of 190.2 weekly population-adjusted cases places it 12th among the states, New York City and District of Columbia.

Connecticut (124.2), New York City (127.4) — which is administered separately from the rest of New York — California (133.4), Maryland (137.4) and Vermont (140.2) have the lowest rates, but all meet the criteria to be classified areas of high community transmission.

Deaths

Overall : 10 reported Tuesday, 3 on Labor Day, 15 Sunday and 28 Saturday, for a total of 56 since Friday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 24.7, compared with 19.6 a week ago, an increase of 26% in the last seven days.

Senior Care: One death reported Tuesday from weekly surveys, bringing the total to 13,980, accounting for 49.2% of the state’s 28,408 deaths.

Vaccinations

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows there are 7.12 million fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania, accounting for 56% of the population. An additional 1.83 million people are in need of their follow-up shot. In total, 15.54 million shots have been put into the arms of 8.95 million people, or 70% of the state’s residents.

Included in those statewide numbers are 393,804 Lehigh Valley residents who are fully vaccinated, accounting for 58.4% of the local population. In total, 502,453 locals have received 748,695 shots in the arm, accounting for 74.5% of the Valley’s population.

An average of 31,104 vaccinations are being administered to Pennsylvania residents each day, according to CDC data. Of those, 16,341 are first doses. The number of total vaccinations per day is up 18.1% over the last 30 days. The number of first doses being given per day is up 7.1% over the last 30 days.

Hospitalizations

There were 2,010 people hospitalized as of midday Tuesday compared with 1,963 Monday. Of those, 496 were in intensive care, and 248 were on ventilators. Tuesday marks the first time since May 7 that there have been more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals. Statistics indicate that 1,950 of those patients have not been vaccinated against the disease, including children.

A CDC study released last week examined data from 14 states. It showed that unvaccinated children ages 12-17 are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

Statewide hospitalizations have increased 8.8% over the last week, and are up 208% in the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the five-county region including Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill and Monroe report 186 patients, with 47 in intensive care, and 23 on ventilators.

Regional hospitalizations are up 2.9% in the last week, and have more than tripled over the last 30 days.

Testing

There were 10,891 test results reported Tuesday, with 19.8% of them positive, compared with 21.3% on Monday.

The overall positive test rate is 17.5% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases : 102 additional case reports, with 47 in Lehigh County and 55 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 82,848.

Deaths : No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 1,618 (883 in Lehigh, 735 in Northampton).