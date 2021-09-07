CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Miami Dolphins working to find solution for left tackle crisis

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F7ee6_0bou1yOo00
Dolphins offensive linemen Larnel Coleman (79), left, and Liam Eichenberg (74) run a drill during training camp in Miami Gardens on Aug. 25. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre is just as curious about who plays left tackle for the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s season opener against the New England Patriots as you are.

Jeanpierre is heading into this week’s practices still unsure about how he’s going to replace Austin Jackson, who was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday after producing a positive test.

“I don’t know what tomorrow holds. I’m not sure what’s happening later in the week, but I’ve always tried to be that coach that drills and moves guys around,” Jeanpierre said on Tuesday. “We’ll always put the best five out there and they’ll be a cohesive unit that plays together.”

Jeanpierre said there’s still a chance Jackson gets cleared to return, but it is a remote one since he’d need to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart. However, that can be done before Saturday.

Jeanpierre mentioned Jesse Davis, Liam Eichenberg, Greg Little, and even starting center Michael Deiter as possible replacements for Jackson, a 2020 first-round pick who played 843 snaps in 13 games at left tackle for the Dolphins last season.

Jeanpierre explained that Eichenberg didn’t work at left tackle during the team’s organized team activities, training camp or preseason because he’d started 36 games at that spot during his collegiate career at Notre Dame, and the Dolphins were more focused with teaching the rookie how to play spots he was unfamiliar with, like left guard and right tackle.

“He has a grasp of football and his IQ is pretty impressive,” Jeanpierre said about Eichenberg, who was a contender to start at both left guard and right tackle before shoulder and leg injuries derailed his preseason. “Put that with the work he puts in, which is amazing.”

Jeanpierre is certain getting Eichenberg comfortable at left tackle again would be just like riding a bike because of how technically sound he is as a player. He also pointed out that Deiter filled in at left tackle for portions of a 2019 loss to Dallas his rookie season, with limited practice at that spot, and held his own against Robert Quinn.

It’s a stretch to conclude that Miami will be moving Deiter, the team’s new starting center to left tackle, but not out of the realm of possibilities because of Brian Flores’ edict of playing the best five offensive linemen — regardless of position.

That means if Greg Mancz is in the top five based on practice performance this week, Jeanpierre would have to figure out how to make it work, and that might mean using Mancz at center or guard, and moving someone else to left tackle.

The easiest approach would be to put the team’s most seasoned offensive lineman, Jesse Davis, at left tackle. He actually played that position for half a season in 2019. However, Davis is handling an even more critical role at right tackle because he’s responsible for protecting Tua Tagovailoa’s blindside.

Since Tagovailoa is a left-handed quarterback, he’ll have his back turned to the right tackle on most plays, whereas a right-handed quarterback would have his back turned to the left tackle.

“Those things are hard,” Davis said about a possible switch from right tackle to left tackle. “I’ve done it a few times, so it’s nothing I’m going to get super anxious about. It’s just all about preparation.”

The Dolphins traded a 2022 seventh-round pick to Carolina to acquire Little for these exact situations, when injuries, suspensions or COVID-19 depletes the unit, and someone with some skill and athleticism has to fill in as a starter.

Little’s first two NFL seasons were underwhelming after the Panthers used an early second-round pick on him in the 2019 draft. Carolina traded up 10 spots to acquire the former Ole Miss standout. It was a move that cost the Panthers their second-round pick plus a third-rounder, but injuries have stalled his career.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Little played 14 games the past two seasons with only six starts. His rookie season was marred by two concussions and an ankle injury that eventually landed him on injured reserve. He played only 20 percent of Carolina’s snaps in 2019 and 13 percent last year.

“He works hard and goes fast,” Jeanpierre said. “He’s learned and is caught up. He had carryover and his training from high school and college is showing.”

Comments / 0

Related
Dolphin Nation

Former NFL scout says it wouldn’t surprise him if Jaylen Waddle became ‘close to as good’ as Tyreek Hill

A former NFL scout believes that Miami Dolphins youngster Jaylen Waddle has the potential to become “close to as good” as Tyreek Hill. “You have a nice variety of guys: DeVante Parker is a traditional guy, and the two speedsters with [Will] Fuller and Waddle,” former NFL scout Matt Williamson told the Miami Herald. “It would not surprise me if Waddle is as close to as good as Tyreek Hill. Comparing anyone to Hill isn’t fair, but he’s about as close as I’ve seen and could very well be in that stratosphere. He has that kind of explosiveness, and he’s an outstanding returner. I liked him a lot more than his teammate DeVonta Smith.”
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
Janesville Gazette

Can Tua-led Dolphins end their long playoff win drought?

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ most recent playoff win is nearly old enough to drink. On Dec. 30, 2000, Dave Wannstedt and Jay Fiedler helped Miami beat the Indianapolis Colts in overtime in a wild-card game. Since that victory, the Dolphins have lost 176 games, a stretch that includes 10 coaches, 21 starting quarterbacks and an 0-4 postseason record.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Believe in the Miami Dolphins in 2021

The Miami Dolphins fanbase has been sold “hope” in previous years and more times than not they have been let down. 2021 feels different though in many ways. I think Dolphins fans should have hope and really believe in this team heading into the season. Here are a few of the things I believe to be true about this Miami Dolphins team in 2021.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Davis
Person
Lemuel Jeanpierre
chatsports.com

Miami Dolphins cut Sinnett, restructure Jakeem Grant

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Jakeem Grant (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) The Miami Dolphins are working things out and the deadline to get to 53 has passed but two earlier moves are interesting. The Dolphins cut backup Reid Sinnett but will add him to the practice squad if he clears waivers. They also reworked the Jakeem Grant contract.
NFL
chatsports.com

Five Miami Dolphins players to watch in 2021 season

The No. 1 factor for the success of the 2021 Dolphins will undoubtedly be the progress of the player that wears No. 1, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Sure, he was 6-3 in nine starts as a rookie, but many of those wins were behind the defense or, in one case in Las Vegas, he was relieved by veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to lead a comeback. Tagovailoa needs to exhibit the ability to get the ball downfield and connect on throws that require arm strength. The hope is that being another year removed from the hip surgery he had at the end of his college career at Alabama while having better playmakers at his disposal and throwing behind a more-developed offensive line leads to major strides in Year 2.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussions#American Football#Sun Sentinel#The New England Patriots#Notre Dame#Panthers#Ole Miss#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
The Game Haus

Miami Dolphins Preseason Recap: Cincinnati Bengals

The Dolphins played their final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Miami rested a lot of their starters during this game to prepare for the regular season. Reid Sinnett got the start at the helm at quarterback for the Dolphins and played the whole game. He had a great performance. Other offensive players stood out within the running backs and the receivers. The defense also had some good stuff going on. The Dolphins did end up getting the win in this game with a final score of 29-26. This is the Miami Dolphins Preseason Recap: Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
FanSided

Why the Miami Dolphins should look at Cam Newton

The Miami Dolphins have made their final cuts but they will still churn the bottom of the roster and Cam Newton should be considered. O.k., here me out. I know that half of you have already gone, “oh, that’s Miller being Miller” and jumped to the comment section to tell me I’m an idiot. Despite the fact that at times, I admittedly agree, the Cam Newton idea isn’t a bad one. This is why.
NFL
FanSided

Do the Miami Dolphins have their own “Legion of Boom”?

If you look at the Miami Dolphins secondary on paper, you will see a legit secondary that could potentially be the best in the division and a few could argue that best in the league. The Dolphins secondary was always a group or better yet a position that was classified...
NFL
chatsports.com

Five Miami Dolphins who made the most of preseason

Aug 21, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen (49) brings down Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks (15) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. Coming into training camp, the 2021 Miami Dolphins had a roster packed with accomplished veterans...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Dolphins place starting left tackle Austin Jackson, tight end Adam Shaheen on reserve/COVID list

The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for their Week 1 matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, but they will -- at the very least -- be starting those preparations without two key members of the offense. On Monday, the team announced that it has placed starting left tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
chatsports.com

Miami Dolphins place Jackson and Shaheen on COVID IR

Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen (80) gets loose for a big gain late in the second quarter as New York Jets cornerback Brian Poole (34) attempts to make a tackle at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, October 18, 2020. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]. Sunday could see the...
NFL
FanSided

What will the strengths be for the Miami Dolphins?

Trying to forecast what will be happening with the Miami Dolphins has become more of a task, and that is a good thing. This group of Brian Flores and Chris Grier has everyone guessing, as they both continue to think outside of the box. There are trends most of the...
NFL
chatsports.com

What would constitute a “successful” season by the Miami Dolphins?

Aug 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to his teammates during their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports. I hate to get all First Takey with this headline, but as I’m sitting here watching Clemson...
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL football returns tonight but not for the Miami Dolphins

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: A detailed view of the pitch after the NFL International Series game between Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images) The Miami Dolphins and their fans have to wait a few more...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projecting the Miami Dolphins starting offense in Week 1

The Miami Dolphins will open their 2021 regular season one week from today — a clash with the rival New England Patriots awaiting Miami for the second consecutive year. Miami will hope to get off to a better start in 2021 than they did in 2020; where the Dolphins fell to 0-1 with a loss to New England and subsequently tumbled to 1-3 before making a run and finishing the year 9-3 over the final 12 games.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Dolphins Worked Out 10 Players

The Miami Dolphins officially brought in 10 free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Albert Breer. Of this group, the Dolphins signed Ford to their practice squad. Calhoun, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2016. The Raiders initially released him before the 2017 season, but later signed him to their practice squad and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal in 2018.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots Preview

Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to preview this coming Sunday’s big game. We tell you what we expect to see on both sides of the ball. We give you our score predictions to close the show.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy