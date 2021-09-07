CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin 'remains optimistic' about T.J. Watt contract extension

By Allison Koehler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Since it was clear T.J. Watt would not be participating in team drills at Steelers training camp, his return to full-go has been on the minds of everyone from inside the organization to the fans.

The idea was that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin would provide some sense of hope that Watt would be on the field harassing Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday.

Unfortunately, the situation is no more clear than it has been all offseason. Watt did not participate in practice on Monday, but Tomlin said he expects his star edge-rusher to be back on Wednesday.

“I remain optimistic that something is going to get done from a deal perspective. That aside, I’m expecting him to work tomorrow.”

The Steelers travel to Buffalo on Saturday. If Watt is not on the plane, it spells trouble for the defense. Although he’s the top performer, others will have to step up, including Melvin Ingram.

Steelers updated 53-man regular-season roster

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

