Samsung has been selling smartphones with foldable OLED displays for a few years. Now the company may be preparing to launch a laptop that uses similar technology. According to @UniverseIce, a Samsung Galaxy Book Fold 17 is in the works. And if you want an idea of what it would could look like, Samsung has you covered – the company released a concept video earlier this year envisioning how some of its foldable and rollable displays could be used in upcoming products… like laptop/tablet hybrids.

