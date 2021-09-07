Leafs Top 40 Prospects - #28

With training camp for the 2021-22 NHL season set to begin in less than a month, it's time to update the USA TODAY Network's annual ranking of the top prospects in the New York Rangers' organization. In the coming weeks, we'll publish a series of reports on each of our top 10 overall players in the system, as well as in-depth positional analysis. These rankings are based on conversations with Rangers GM Chris Drury and director of player development Jed Ortmeyer, coaches and trainers who have worked with these prospects, scouts from around the world and other sources. Any players who are 25 or younger and have played fewer than 25 NHL games are eligible for consideration.

