Big Ten Daily: Michigan Star Wide Receiver Ronnie Bell out for Season With Knee Injury

The Michigan football program will be without its top wide receiver for the rest of the 2021 season.

According to Tyler J. Davis of the Detroit Free Press, coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday that Bell suffered a season-ending knee injury on a punt return during the team's victory over Western Michigan on Saturday.

Bell was carted off the field after returning a punt for 31 yards in the second quarter. Before the injury, he hauled in one catch that went for a 76-yard touchdown, the longest of the day.

The 6-foot, 192-pound senior has been the Wolverines' leading receiving in each of the past two seasons. Bell recorded 48 catches for 758 yards and one touchdown in 2019. During a shortened 2020 campaign, he caught 26 passes for 401 yards and one touchdown.

Nation's No. 1 Recruit in 2022 Announces Visit With Michigan

Walter Nolen, a 2022 five-star defensive lineman from Powell High School in Tennessee, will be in attendance for Michigan's game against Washington on Saturday.

The matchup is expected to bring a massive crowd, with the Wolverines calling Saturday's game the first "Maize Out" of the year Michigan Stadium.

Nolen, a 6-foot-4, 325-pound prospect, is the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Previous reports indicated that Nolen narrowed his list of schools and didn't include Michigan. But this announcement could point to a change of heart.

Former Michigan State Star Le'Veon Bell Works Out With Ravens

Following a Super Bowl win at the end of the 2020 NFL season, former Michigan State star running back Le'Veon Bell is still looking for a new home ahead of the upcoming year.

While balancing the decision of searching for a new team and announcing retirement, Bell recently had a workout with the Baltimore Ravens, who lost starting running back J.K. Dobbins — a former Ohio State Buckeye — for the year with an ACL injury.

Bell is entering his ninth NFL season and has been named a first-team All-Pro selection. He's also earned three Pro Bowl selections during his career. Bell was originally drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bell has also had stints with the New York Jets and, most recently, the Kansas City Chiefs. He'll continue to wait for a new opportunity to continue his career at the professional level.

