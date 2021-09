Chronic pain, which can be defined as pain that lasts longer than three months, affects an estimated 100 million Americans, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Unfortunately, many people suffering from chronic pain think their treatment should just focus on physical causes. The reality is that it also needs to take into account psychological and social issues. Therapy can play a role in treating chronic pain, and be part of the treatment plan from the very beginning.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO