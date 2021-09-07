CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finerenone Associated With Decreased Risk of Cardiovascular Morbidity, Mortality in Patients With Diabetic Kidney Disease

By Skylar Kenney, Assistant Editor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiabetic kidney disease develops in nearly 40% of patients with diabetes and serves as the leading cause of chronic kidney disease worldwide, according to the study. Finerenone may reduce the risk of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality in patients with mild-to-moderate kidney disease and type 2 diabetes, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Diabetic kidney disease develops in nearly 40% of patients with diabetes and serves as the leading cause of chronic kidney disease worldwide, according to the study.

