Tigers tumble in new coaches poll

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released on Tuesday following the Week 1 action in college football.

Clemson (0-1) is now ranked No. 6 in the new coaches poll.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 2 in the coaches poll prior to their 10-3 loss to Georgia on Saturday in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte.

UGA moved up from No. 5 in the Coaches Poll to No. 2.

Clemson returns to action this Saturday when South Carolina State travels to Death Valley for the Tigers’ home opener at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

Here is the full coaches poll as of Sept. 7:

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Clemson
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Florida
  10. Iowa State
  11. Oregon
  12. Iowa
  13. Penn State
  14. Southern Cal
  15. Texas
  16. UCLA
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Utah
  19. Coastal Carolina
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Virginia Tech
  22. North Carolina
  23. Oklahoma State
  24. Miami
  25. Arizona State

IN THIS ARTICLE
AllTrojans

USC QB Commit Devon Brown Speaks on Clay Helton Firing

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced the change in leadership which ends Helton’s tenure as USC’s head football coach. "As I committed to upon my arrival at USC, during the past two off-seasons we provided every resource necessary for our football program to compete for championships," said Bohn, in a statement. "The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team's performance, and it is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership."
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: USC, Stanford, Utah, BYU in action

The 2021 college football season started with a bang last week, and while the Week 2 slate does not appear to be nearly as filling, there are a number of big games for fans to sink their teeth into. The game of the day might have been played in the noon slot, as No. 12 Oregon pulled off the road upset at No. 3 Ohio State in a rematch of the 2015 national title game. But the action didn't stop there. No. 10 Iowa pulled away from in-state foe No. 9 Iowa State in the first Cy-Hawk Game featuring a pair of top 10 teams in its history. Michigan made a statement by trouncing Washington, giving the Huskies an 0-2 start.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit comments on Clay Helton dismissal from USC

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit commented on the release of USC head coach Clay Helton on Monday, calling the timing of their decision a surprise. The veteran analyst took to social media to call Helton “one of the good guys” in college football, and that he wasn’t shocked it happened. Herbstreit on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Oregon Announces Crushing Injury News After Win At Ohio State

Now No. 4 Oregon came away with an upset win over Ohio State last Saturday, but it came at a major cost. The Ducks entered last Saturday’s marquee clash without the services of three of their defensive starters. Star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, five-star linebacker Justin Flowe and veteran linebacker Dru Mathis didn’t play versus the Buckeyes. Unfortunately, Oregon lost another player to injury during the game.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

More Details Emerge From The Situation With The Saints

The Saints’ Week 2 showdown with the Carolina Panthers could be in jeopardy. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday morning that a “handful of offensive coaches” on the Saints’ staff have tested positive. The good news is that a source in New Orleans told Schefter the Saints will “be just...
NFL
247Sports

USC football coaching search: CBS Sports names top candidates

The USC Trojans fired head football coach Clay Helton on Monday, leaving a desirable opening for many big-name coaches across the country. Helton was in the midst of his seventh season as USC’s head coach. Over the course of his seven-plus years as the Trojans’ head coach, Helton owned a...
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

