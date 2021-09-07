Images: Swimming and swinging in Niskayuna and Scotia on summer’s last day (12 photos)

SCOTIA AND NISKAYUNA – Kids around the region got in one last day of summer play on Labor Day Monday.
In Niskayuna, kids enjoyed the pool. In Scotia, it was the Collins Park playground.
Photos by our Erica Miller
