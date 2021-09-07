Images: Swimming and swinging in Niskayuna and Scotia on summer’s last day (12 photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Left: Connor Feranec, 11 of Niskayuna, is tossed by his brother Iain, 12, in Niskayuna; Right: Kyle Fortune, Jr., 6 of Rotterdam, enjoys swinging at Collins Park in Scotia

SCOTIA AND NISKAYUNA – Kids around the region got in one last day of summer play on Labor Day Monday.

In Niskayuna, kids enjoyed the pool. In Scotia, it was the Collins Park playground.

Photos by our Erica Miller

Kyle Fortune, Jr., 6 of Rotterdam, enjoys swinging with his grandmother Donna Hughes, of Rotterdam, at playground in Collins Park in Scotia on Monday. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Connor Feranec, 11 of Niskayuna, is tossed by his brother Iain, 12, on the last open day of Town of Niskayuna Pool Monday. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

(Front-Back) Brad Brooksby, 11 of Niskayuna, Connor Feranec, 11 of Niskayuna, and brother Iain, 12. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Brad Brooksby, 11 of Niskayuna, is tossed in the air by Connor Feranec, 11 of Niskayuna (left front), and brother Iain, 12. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Connor Feranec, 11 of Niskayuna, tosses by his brother Iain, 12, as Brad Brooksby, 11, watches. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Iain Feranec, 12, is tossed by as Brad Brooksby, 11 (front left), and brother Connor, 11. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Anna Guilmette, 13 of Niskayuna, dives of the board. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Patrick Feranec, 15 of Niskayuna, makes a backwards dive off the board. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Daniel Guilmette, 15 of Niskayuna, flips off the board. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Anna Guilmette, 13 of Niskayuna, dives off the board. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

