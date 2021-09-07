CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotia, NY

Images: Swimming and swinging in Niskayuna and Scotia on summer’s last day (12 photos)

By Erica Miller
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnTxR_0bou0bJ800
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Left: Connor Feranec, 11 of Niskayuna, is tossed by his brother Iain, 12, in Niskayuna; Right: Kyle Fortune, Jr., 6 of Rotterdam, enjoys swinging at Collins Park in Scotia

SCOTIA AND NISKAYUNA – Kids around the region got in one last day of summer play on Labor Day Monday.

In Niskayuna, kids enjoyed the pool. In Scotia, it was the Collins Park playground.

Photos by our Erica Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLpPP_0bou0bJ800
Kyle Fortune, Jr., 6 of Rotterdam, enjoys swinging with his grandmother Donna Hughes, of Rotterdam, at playground in Collins Park in Scotia on Monday. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xX0J3_0bou0bJ800
Kyle Fortune, Jr., 6 of Rotterdam, enjoys swinging with his grandmother Donna Hughes, of Rotterdam. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k56ea_0bou0bJ800
Kyle Fortune, Jr., 6 of Rotterdam, enjoys swinging with his grandmother Donna Hughes. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FcUKA_0bou0bJ800
Connor Feranec, 11 of Niskayuna, is tossed by his brother Iain, 12, on the last open day of Town of Niskayuna Pool Monday. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5DlD_0bou0bJ800
(Front-Back) Brad Brooksby, 11 of Niskayuna, Connor Feranec, 11 of Niskayuna, and brother Iain, 12. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOURg_0bou0bJ800
Brad Brooksby, 11 of Niskayuna, is tossed in the air by Connor Feranec, 11 of Niskayuna (left front), and brother Iain, 12. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3plhFW_0bou0bJ800
Connor Feranec, 11 of Niskayuna, tosses by his brother Iain, 12, as Brad Brooksby, 11, watches. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4GbU_0bou0bJ800
Iain Feranec, 12, is tossed by as Brad Brooksby, 11 (front left), and brother Connor, 11. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGFZU_0bou0bJ800
Anna Guilmette, 13 of Niskayuna, dives of the board. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04gIuz_0bou0bJ800
Patrick Feranec, 15 of Niskayuna, makes a backwards dive off the board. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLJA5_0bou0bJ800
Daniel Guilmette, 15 of Niskayuna, flips off the board. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35VSH0_0bou0bJ800
Anna Guilmette, 13 of Niskayuna, dives off the board. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

