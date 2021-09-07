CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seattle Seahawks, Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown resolve contract dispute

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRVd1_0bou0U4v00

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is happier on Tuesday after the franchise agreed to a contract resolution with left tackle Duane Brown following a prolonged stalemate this summer.

Brown, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, held out of practices during training camp to secure a new contract. While the Seahawks weren’t willing to sign the 36-year-old to a long-term deal, the two sides worked out a resolution before Week 1.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , Brown agreed to a reworked contract that maxes out at $12 million this season and converts his per-game bonuses into guaranteed money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L06fA_0bou0U4v00 Also Read:
Seahawks vs Colts: Week 1 NFL preview

The 6-foot-4 left tackle surrendered just five quarterback hits and two sacks last season, per Pro Football Focus . Wilson, who was at odds with the Seahawks’ front office this offseason, backed his teammate throughout the negotiations.

Brown already returned to practice Monday in anticipation of an agreement being reached. While he doesn’t land a contract extension, he will be one of the top free-agent offensive tackles in 2022.

Click here for Sportsnaut’s Seattle Seahawks season forecast

After entering training camp with Brown and All-Pro safety Jamal Adams sitting out practices, Seattle found a way to make both players happy. With all their key starters ready for the 2021 season, the Seahawks will be one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFC.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
Field Gulls

Season begins with doomsday power rankings for Seahawks

Well the NFL season is officially upon us, because NFL “experts” are looking at double-digit NFL teams and ranking them ahead of the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has notoriously and relentlessly fared badly in the garden variety power rankings throughout the years. This week is no exception. In fact, it seems like it’s getting worse.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Trade Speculation

In-season blockbuster quarterback trades are extremely rare, but could we see one if things go downhill quickly in Seattle?. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks could look to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson if the 2021 season goes poorly. This likely wouldn’t happen until after the season, but if Seattle gets off to a disastrous start, perhaps it could happen sooner.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Meeting With 8-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly looking into a potential major addition to their defensive line. According to multiple reports, the NFC West franchise is meeting with eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins this week. Atkins, 33, played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010-20. He made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Tyler Lockett took the Colts' two-high coverage apart with an amazing catch

There are times when you do everything right on defense — or, at least, you think you do — and you still get beaten. That happened to the Colts against the Seahawks’ newly exclusive offense in a 28-16 Seattle win on Sunday. With 1:26 left in the first quarter, the Colts sent a nickel blitz and thought they had Russell Wilson dead to rights. But Wilson eluded Indianapolis’ pressure and threw up a good pass to receiver Tyler Lockett, who made a truly amazing adjustment on the ball for a 23-yard touchdown.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#Espn#Pro Football Focus#Nfc#Kansas City Chiefs#Clinton#Portis
FanSided

Seahawks should sign Golden Tate before week one

The Seahawks have only four receivers on the initial 53-man roster for 2021. While Seattle may be waiting for Josh Gordon, the team should sign Golden Tate. Tate is not going to lead Seattle in yards caught or pass receptions unless something were to go seriously wrong elsewhere somehow. But Tate would add a veteran presence needed as a third option at receiver.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders report: Las Vegas loses linebacker to Seahawks

■ Sunday — Off ■ Monday — vs. Ravens, Allegiant Stadium, 5:15 p.m. Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton is ready to move on from last year. Not only did he struggle in his transition from the Rams to the Raiders and a new system, he didn’t get the same enjoyment out of the game playing in front of limited- and even zero-capacity stadiums.
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Seattle Seahawks Predictions for 2021

The Seattle Seahawks were the kings of the NFC West last season. The Seahawks finished the season with 12 wins. Early in the 2020 season Russell Wilson was the front runner for the MVP. Later in the season the Seahawks decided to commit to running the ball and taking the ball out of the Wilson’s hands. The Seahawks offense carried the team all season long before they traded for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams and defensive linemen Carlos Dunlap. The Seahawks season ended with a defeat in the Wild Card game by division for the Rams.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
1460 ESPN Yakima

Duane Brown Back at Practice for Seahawks Ahead of Opener

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After more than a month as a spectator, left tackle Duane Brown was on the field as a participant as game week finally arrived for the Seattle Seahawks. Brown may not have received exactly what he wanted during his month of watching practice. But the Seahawks appear to have the blindside protector of Russell Wilson satisfied enough for the start of the regular season. Brown “held-in” throughout training camp, opting not to participate in practice while seeking more security. Brown’s current contract expires at the end of the season.
NFL
ESPN

Seahawks 'counting on' Duane Brown playing in the opener: So will he?

RENTON, Wash. -- This was the encouraging scene Wednesday afternoon at Seattle Seahawks headquarters:. Speaking with reporters following practice, coach Pete Carroll expressed his most optimism yet that Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown will play in the team's Sept. 12 opener at the Indianapolis Colts. Some 50 yards away from the podium, there was Brown, running wind sprints up the berm that borders one of the practice fields at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.
NFL
chatsports.com

Seahawks News & Rumors: Duane Brown Contract + Seahawks Injury News Ft. Tre Brown & Colby Parkinson

Seattle Seahawks news on today’s show is headlined by the Duane Brown contract restructure, as the Seahawks will give him more upfront money in the final year of his deal. Seahawks injury news today leading up to their NFL Week 1 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, as Tre Brown will miss a few weeks with a sprained knee. Colby Parkinson and Ryan Neal highlight have also been on the Seahawks injury report during the preseason. Finally, Meghan Payton breaks down the team’s stadium policies along with the latest Seahawks news and rumors on this edition of Seahawks Today! For more Seahawks news, rumors and more videos, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to our channel as we get closer to 23,000 subscribers: http://youtube.
NFL
chatsports.com

Seahawks News And Rumors: Tre Flowers Starting At CB? Duane Brown Back Week 1? Bobby Wagner Injury?

Seattle Seahawks rumors and news today on Tre Flowers, Duane Brown, Cedric Ogbuehi going to injured reserve and Bobby Wagner’s injury is powered by Magic Spoon! Go to https://magicspoon.thld.co/Seahawks and save $5 off your first order! Seahawks rumors today include cornerback Tre Flowers starting at the right corner position after playing 11 games last season. Is that the best move for Seattle, given they also have Ahkello Witherspoon on the roster and just traded for Sidney Jones? Seattle Seahawks news also includes the expectation that Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown will be active for Week 1 after declining to participate in Seahawks practices up to this point due to his ongoing contract situation with the team.
NFL
chatsports.com

Quandre Diggs and Duane Brown End Holdouts Rejoin Seahawks

Unhappy with their contract situations, Duane Brown and Quandre Diggs elected to sit out training camp to make a statement to the Seattle Seahawks organization. Brown had been sitting out since training camp opened up, while Diggs has been sitting out since the week leading up to the Seahawks final preseason game. Both players returned to the Seahawks practice on Monday, where Pete Carrol confirmed that Brown would be starting in Week 1.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy