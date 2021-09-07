Salina man with active warrants arrested after short foot pursuit

A bicycle stolen from a storage container at a residence in east Salina was later found in a nearby cemetery, but a dirt bike that also was stolen remains missing. Robert Moeller, 39, of Salina, told police that sometime between Sept. 6 and Thursday, someone entered a storage container he had parked in his driveway in the 1500 block of S. Marymount Road and stole a red and black Haro HT3 Subvert bicycle and a white and green Mototech 77cc dirt bike, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. There were no signs of forced entry.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO