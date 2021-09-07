CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salina, KS

Salina man with active warrants arrested after short foot pursuit

Salina Post
Salina Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Salina man known to have active warrants was arrested after he was spotted outside a north Salina convenience store Monday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning that a patrol officer observed a passenger, Lukas Riley, 30, of Salina, exit a car at Petro 2, 2125 N. Ninth Street, around 3:30 a.m. Monday. The officer knew Riley to have several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Pickup stolen in downtown Salina was locked, owner says

Police are investigating the theft of a pickup and tools from downtown Salina earlier this week. Kenneth Joy, 79, of Salina, reported that sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, someone stole his 1999 Ford F150 pickup from where it was parked in the 200 block of S. Seventh Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The pickup was red in color and had a Kansas disabled license plate of B3987 on it, he added.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Boat parked behind business damaged

A boat sustained $2,000 worth of damage while it was parked behind a business on S. Ohio Street earlier this week. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 7 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 a.m. Monday, someone damaged a Cobalt CS23 boat that was parked behind a business in the 400 block of S. Ohio Street. The boat is owned by Michael Frederiksen, 48, and Tanya Frederiksen, 51, both of Salina.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kan. man threatened to burn down home

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged criminal threat in Atchison. Just before 7p.m. oSaturday police responded to a residence in the 1500 block Commercial Street in Atchison to investigate a report of a man trying to set the house of fire, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Suspect still at large a week after fatal Kan. club shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The search continues for the suspect accused in the Tuesday morning nightclub shooting in Wichita that killed one man and injured five women. Police say 22-year-old Keshawn Dawson is armed and dangerous. He was released from prison in December of 2020 after serving time for weapons violations. Just...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salina, KS
Salina, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Woman in fatal Kan. hit-and-run shooting due back in court

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman accused of a fatal hit and run shooting is scheduled for another court appearance Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office. Charity Blackmon, 31, is charged with Murder in the 1st degree and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Bicycle found, dirt bike still missing after burglary in east Salina

A bicycle stolen from a storage container at a residence in east Salina was later found in a nearby cemetery, but a dirt bike that also was stolen remains missing. Robert Moeller, 39, of Salina, told police that sometime between Sept. 6 and Thursday, someone entered a storage container he had parked in his driveway in the 1500 block of S. Marymount Road and stole a red and black Haro HT3 Subvert bicycle and a white and green Mototech 77cc dirt bike, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. There were no signs of forced entry.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 14

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bell, Logan Bayard; 30; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Findley,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County woman arrested after shots allegedly fired

A Saline County woman was arrested Saturday after an incident involving the alleged discharge of a firearm. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were sent to a residence in the 3000 block of Country Club Road at approximately 12:50 p.m. Saturday for the report of shots being fired.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Drug Paraphernalia#Salina Post A Salina#Abilene Municipal Court
Salina Post

Police: Kansas felon wanted for weekend shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Sunday night shooting and asking the public for help to locate a suspect. Just after 7 p.m. police responded to the 1900 block of NE Jefferson Street in Topeka on a report of a shooting involving known individuals, according to police department spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

KHP IDs Kan. man who died in I-70 head-on crash

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have identified the the Kansas man who died in accident that occurred just before 5:30p.m. Sunday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Kia 4-door passenger vehicle driven by John C. Nevins, 50, Overland Park, was eastbound on Interstate 70 seven miles east of Junction City.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Sheriff: Man struck, killed on I-70 after earlier crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred early Monday in Shawnee County. Just after 1:30a.m., the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center (Dispatch) began receiving reports of an individual in the roadway of Interstate 70 near SW Auburn Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. While deputies...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Man indicted for Kansas bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City, Kansas, returned an indictment charging a man from Kansas City with one count of bank robbery, according to the United State's Attorney. According to the criminal complaint preceding the indictment, on Aug. 2, 2021, Broderick Burr, 47, allegedly presented...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Salina Post

Bystanders put out fire under state fair grandstand

HUTCHINSON —There were no injuries after a fire at the Kansas State Fairgrounds Tuesday. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, fire crews responded to the Grandstand at the Kansas State Fair, according to Doug Hanen, Division Chief of Operations. Kansas Highway Patrol advised flames and smoke were visible from the south end...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Security guards: Man fatally shot in KC's Westport area

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are searching for a killer after security guards found a man fatally shot in the city’s Old Westport neighborhood. The guards reported hearing gunshots around 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard, police said in a news release. When they went to investigate, they found a man in the street with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Physician assistant in Kan. accused of prescription fraud

WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment for two men on charges related to an alleged fraudulent prescription writing scheme. David Sulzman, 59, and Martin Sulzman, 40, both of Wichita are charged with conspiracy to dispense a controlled substance. According to court documents, between 2014 and 2019, David.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kansas man sentenced for death of 75-year-old mother

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in the killing of his 75-year-old mother, who was emaciated and riddled with infected bed sores when she died in 2019. The Kansas City Star reports that 54-year-old Raymond McManness was...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy