Salina man with active warrants arrested after short foot pursuit
A Salina man known to have active warrants was arrested after he was spotted outside a north Salina convenience store Monday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning that a patrol officer observed a passenger, Lukas Riley, 30, of Salina, exit a car at Petro 2, 2125 N. Ninth Street, around 3:30 a.m. Monday. The officer knew Riley to have several outstanding warrants for his arrest.salinapost.com
Comments / 0