Exceeding Expectations at the Tokyo Olympics

Going into the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Betsy Juliano ‘84 thought her horse Salvino and the U.S. Dressage Team were strong competitors. “Knowing where we generally sat compared to the other teams, our hope was that we could perform well enough to get a bronze,” she says. “As it turned out, we did better than that, because our horses and riders performed very, very well, and some of the other countries had difficulties that were a little bit unexpected.” In the end, the U.S. Dressage Team won silver in the competition — a feat not achieved by the U.S. since 1948.