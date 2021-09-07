CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Video shows wild Harlem gunfight that left cabbie struck in head by stray bullet clinging to life

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 7 days ago
Surveillance video captures shooting incident in Harlem on Saturday night, cops said. Theodore Parisienne/for New York Daily News

Police released surveillance footage Tuesday of a wild shootout outside a Harlem bodega, with a 15-year-old gunman wounded and a passing Uber driver left fighting for his life after taking a stray bullet to the head.

The critically-injury 21-year-old driver, with a woman and a 12-year-old boy as passengers, was headed past the bodega on W. 131st St. near Frederick Douglass Blvd. when the gunfire erupted near a car parked outside the store about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, police sources said.

A stray bullet tore into the cabbie’s car and struck him in the back of the head, with the Uber coming to a halt after plowing into a double-parked car further down the block, sources said. The woman and child were not injured.

Police believe the stray shot was fired by the 15-year-old boy, who was blasted in the torso by a rival following an argument inside the bodega.

Surveillance video police recovered from outside the bodega shows the teen, dressed in a white hoodie and white sweatpants, approaching a silver car with an open rear passenger-side door. A woman and a man who were inside the deli moments before are standing outside the vehicle.

The teen pulled a gun out of his pants pocket as he approached but a man inside the car, who cops believe was in the driver’s seat, fired first and pumped a bullet into the teen’s torso, police sources said. As the wounded boy fell back, he fired off the round that police believe struck the passing driver.

The silver car sped off. No arrests have been made.

Cops released surveillance images of the man they believe shot the teen Monday. On Tuesday, they released additional surveillance images of three men and a woman seen in the video — with all wanted for questioning.

The wounded youth ditched his gun and fled. A random passerby happened to step on the weapon, police sources said, with one of the passerby’s friends then picking up the gun and putting it inside a plastic bag before both left the scene with the weapon. Police are still searching for the gun.

EMS rushed the driver to Mount Sinai Morningside, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday. The wounded teen, who police sources said has a criminal record, was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia in stable condition. No charges have yet been filed against the wounded youth, cops said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Adrienne Robinson
6d ago

The Uber driver passed away.Thus city needs to do something about these funds now.My Heartfelt Condolences to the Young Man's Family and friends 🙏Sad

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

