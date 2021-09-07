CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

OSHA Issues New Workplace COVID-19 Guidance

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe updated guidance reflects developments in science and data, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated COVID-19 guidance issued July 27. The latest guidance expands information on appropriate measures for protecting workers in higher-risk workplaces with mixed-vaccination status workers, particularly for industries such as manufacturing; meat, seafood and poultry processing; high volume retail and grocery; and agricultural processing, where there is often prolonged close contact with other workers and/or non-workers.

INDUSTRY

