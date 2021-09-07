OSHA Issues New Workplace COVID-19 Guidance

Bailey Glasser LLP issued the following annoucement on Sept. 10. Rules governing the employment sector are evolving more than ever thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. In less than a month since we published our last article discussion, 10 Considerations for Employers Contemplating Mandatory Vaccination Policies, President Biden released a comprehensive new COVID-19 Action Plan that, among other things, announced imminent vaccine mandates covering broad categories of employees in both public and private sectors. While such rapid changes in federal COVID-related regulations and guidance seem fairly commonplace for these pandemic-era times, Biden’s Action Plan takes a bold new step towards the United States’ efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates by proposing sweeping vaccination mandates not only for federal government employees and federal contractors, but for employees of large private-sector employers as well.

