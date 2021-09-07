CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

We were wrong about redistricting.

By Andrew
Columbia University
 7 days ago

In 1994, Gary King and I published an article in the American Political Science Review, “Enhancing democracy through legislative redistricting,” which began:. We demonstrate the surprising benefits of legislative redistricting (including partisan gerrymandering) for American representative democracy. In so doing, our analysis resolves two long-standing controversies in American politics. First, whereas some scholars believe that redistricting reduces electoral responsiveness by protecting incumbents, others, that the relationship is spurious, we demonstrate that both sides are wrong: redistricting increases responsiveness. Second, while some researchers believe that gerrymandering dramatically increases partisan bias and others deny this effect, we show both sides are in a sense correct. Gerrymandering biases electoral systems in favor of the party that controls the redistricting as compared to what would have happened if the other party controlled it, but any type of redistricting reduces partisan bias as compared to an electoral system without redistricting.

statmodeling.stat.columbia.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
Business Insider

'You have no power': Former VP Dan Quayle told Mike Pence he had to certify the 2020 election after getting pressure to overturn it by Trump, new book claims

Dan Quayle served as the US vice president from 1989 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush. A Republican, Quayle also served as a US senator from Indiana between 1981 and 1989. He had advice for Mike Pence in 2020, as Trump stirred falsehoods about the presidential election. Desperate to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Legislatures#Gerrymandering#American
POLITICO

What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Mark Milley's alleged China call 'violated the law', retired colonel says; 'He has no statutory authority'

If the allegations made by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa about Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley assuring China they would be forewarned, should then-President Trump decide to launch a military attack, the top White House military advisor has violated the law and should be called before Congress to testify, according to retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Boston Globe

Will the GOP dump Trump?

For those who pay more than lip service to democracy, and thus realize both its value and fragility, one barometric question this year has been whether the Republican Party will come to its senses regarding Donald Trump and Trumpism. Over the last half-decade, it was disquieting to watch as one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Alaska governor will let stand dividend lawmakers passed

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Senate approved a roughly $1,100 dividend on the last day of a special session Tuesday, after the House canceled its floor session and left the Senate with what amounted to a take-it-or-leave-it decision on the check for residents that the House had previously passed.
The Week

When Never Trumpers become Never Republicans

Members of the Republican establishment who refused to throw their support to Donald Trump spent the four years of his presidency hoping first that he would lose his bid for re-election and then that things would return to something approaching the pre-2016 normal once he was gone. But the appalling events of Jan. 6 and its aftermath have shattered that hope. As David Frum points out in The Atlantic, most of these Never Trump Republicans have now become Never Republican Democrats.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

George W. Bush condemns 'violent extremists,' Trump pushes back

Exactly 20 years after the Sept. 11 attack, George W. Bush delivered remarks in Pennsylvania, from the field where Flight 93 crashed. The former president's speech was poignant, and in many ways, important. "[W]e have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders,...
POTUS
Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Republicans cannot duck responsibility for Trump

It makes for uncomfortable TV. Republicans get really grumpy. Republicans who enabled former president Donald Trump right up to the 2020 election — or beyond — do not like to admit complicity in the rise of a dangerous authoritarian movement. That, however, does not mean the rest of us should forgive and forget.
POTUS
nickiswift.com

Mary Trump Speaks Out As To Why Donald Trump May Not Be Able To Make A Political Comeback

Donald Trump has yet to announce whether he's running for president again in 2024, but it's clear that he still has plenty of supporters within the Republican party. People are still flocking to rallies to hear him speak, and, according to an Emerson College Poll, registered voters gave him a slight edge over President Joe Biden in a potential rematch, with 47% of respondents backing the former president and 46% saying they'd vote for Biden again.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy