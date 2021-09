This week had a significant milestone for Bitcoin (BTC) adoption - the first nation-state was officially onboarded onto the Bitcoin standard and began keeping BTC as a treasury reserve asset - yet Bitcoin still has a mountain to climb. At the same time, crypto markets experienced a significant correction that resulted in over USD 2.7bn in liquidations in one hour. However, Bitcoin’s fundamentals remain strong despite the recent move down, said the analysts, while countries like Ukraine continue to advance towards crypto legalization.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO