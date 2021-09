Digital assets will replace traditional currency in 10 years, London firms say. The attitude among the financial community is warming towards digital assets for a variety of reasons. Interest in blockchain-powered financial services has peaked in line with the rise in popularity of digital assets combined with concerns over Brexit’s impact on the UK economy and the prospect of major financial institutions missing out if they do not invest in the technology now. Indeed, major banks including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley are currently developing their own blockchain-enabled financial instruments.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO