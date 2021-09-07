CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release Macomb Gazebo Art Fest Announced

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacomb’s annual fine arts festival will celebrate 50 years of bringing art to Chandler Park this Saturday, September 11, 9am-4pm. Visitors will be able to enjoy and purchase beautiful paintings, jewelry, ceramics, fiber art, stained glass, mosaic art, art created from and on wood, and more. Participating artists include Linda Lee Blaine, Gayle Carper, Michael Ericson, David Garrison, Jerry Granaman, Alex Hohman, Dave Kentner, Susan Lawhorn, Steve Larimer, Mari Loehrlein, Maggie Off, Meg Prange, Jan Rockwell, Mary Beth St. Clair, Skip Skripps, Pauline Swanson, and Rich Wallen. For a peek at each artist’s work, visit the Macomb Arts Center page on Facebook.

