Real Estate Report: Average Closed Sale Price $551,481

With home prices reaching historic highs, many who purchased decades ago are seeing homes going for the same price they purchased, leaving them with hundreds of thousands of dollars lost after factoring in renovation, maintenance, and additions. It’s nearly impossible to predict what’s in store for housing prices in a specific area, says two real estate experts. The housing market today appeared out of the blue, with many unpredictable factors playing into buyers spending more than $100,000 over asking (the pandemic, for one). One factor that has been noted for some time is the underbuilding of homes since the Great Recession.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO