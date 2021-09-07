Real Estate Report: Average Closed Sale Price $551,481
Morning Miami Springs. Here is your market report. If you are ready to buy or sell, we are ready to earn your business. We’re here for all your real estate needs. Seventeen (17) listings are priced over $500,000. Two (2) properties are listed over $1,000,000. Six (6) active listings have had a price reduction (3 this week). We remain in a strong Sellers’ market with high demand. The market will change! Increased inventory is on the horizon, with increased foreclosures coming later this year.new.miamisprings.com
Comments / 0