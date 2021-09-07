CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami Springs, FL

Real Estate Report: Average Closed Sale Price $551,481

By Nestor Suarez
miamisprings.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning Miami Springs. Here is your market report. If you are ready to buy or sell, we are ready to earn your business. We’re here for all your real estate needs. Seventeen (17) listings are priced over $500,000. Two (2) properties are listed over $1,000,000. Six (6) active listings have had a price reduction (3 this week). We remain in a strong Sellers’ market with high demand. The market will change! Increased inventory is on the horizon, with increased foreclosures coming later this year.

new.miamisprings.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bdmag.com

Experts Predict Future of Real Estate Market

The past year has significantly impacted the real estate market. When COVID hit, people stopped buying houses for many reasons and it sent the market into a spiral. Now that things are inching towards normal, there are still several factors that will continue to impact the market. In an article...
REAL ESTATE
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Gallatin County real estate report shows prices up, inventory low

Bozeman homes stayed on the market for an average of less than two weeks in August as the city’s residential real estate market continued to see high prices and low inventory. The median price for a single-family home in August rose to $769,000, a 31% increase from August 2020, according...
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Pinecrest, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Miami Springs, FL
Daily Iberian

Real estate numbers in Acadiana, Iberia Parish show dip in sales

August came and went, and so did the real estate numbers in Iberia and Acadia Parish, seeing a slight dip in production overall, but a promising September could be on the horizon. For August 2021 numbers for Iberia Parish showed a slight dip from the previous month, with 45 homes...
IBERIA PARISH, LA
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Real Estate Brokerage S&D Real Estate Services Announces the Launch of Their Commercial Sales Division

S&D Real Estate Services announced on September 15th the launch of their Commercial Real Estate Sales Division. S&D will join the Commercial Real Estate industry as a boutique brokerage option for commercial and investment clients both on and off the MLS. S&D Real Estate’s heavy involvement in the community allows close connections with developers and city planners. This ensures they are at the top of the information cycle to give their commercial clients the best investment opportunities possible.
LAKELAND, FL
discoverestevan.com

Breaking Down a Large Increase in Real Estate Sales for Estevan

The number of sales in the Estevan real estate market is already well higher in 2021 than it was for all of 2020. Coldwell Banker realtor Josh LeBlanc said there have been 131 sales for 2021 through to the end of August, compared to 86 in all of 2020. That's an increase of 52 per cent.
REAL ESTATE
Law.com

Special Report: South Florida Commercial Real Estate is 'Off the Charts'

All eyes are on the South Florida’s real estate market as companies large and small from across the country relocate or expand to enjoy its sunny climes and tax benefits, accelerated by the pandemic. Big businesses are breathing life into South Florida’s office market, with major companies creating a ripple...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#List Price#Foreclosure#Interest Rates
roselawgroupreporter.com

Red hot Sedona real estate shows signs of cooling

The demand for Sedona real estate is high and the inventory is low. Long gone are the homes averaging $500,000. The new median priced home in Sedona is averaging $850,000, and million-dollar homes are in high demand. Has Sedona reached its pinnacle in the housing market?. With the rising cost...
SEDONA, AZ
Housing Wire

Red-hot US housing market begins to cool

Though the demand for homes remained strong across the United States in August, there are clear signs that the housing market is past its peak. A report from residential brokerage Redfin found that pending sales across 400 metro areas were up 6% year over year in the four weeks that ended Sept. 5. Still, the 69,563 homes that went into contract represented a 9% decrease from the high point set in May 2021.
REAL ESTATE
Crossville Chronicle

Real Estate for Sale

COTTAGES OF HICKORY RIDGE Walk to hiking trails from this immaculately cared for Patio home in only underground utility, maintenance-free home subdivision in Fairfield Glade. Very private backing up to woods & common property. Beautifully appointed with hardwood floors, tile, carpet, abundance of cabinets, granite counter tops/custom pantry. Sunroom and screened-in porch & open deck.
FAIRFIELD GLADE, TN
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Southwood Real Estate September 2021 Market Report

Southwood Real Estate September 2021 Market Report. For September 2021, there are no homes for sale in the Southwood community of Stuart, FL. There are also no homes currently under contract. In the past 12 months, 6 Southwood homes have sold. The sales prices ranged from $413,500 up to $460,000....
STUART, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
kpq.com

Wenatchee Home Prices Continue Record Climb

August’s real estate numbers for the Wenatchee area continue to paint a grim picture for potential home buyers. According to data released by Pacific Appraisal Associates, the average sales price for a home has grown by over a fifth in the last year to over $493,000. The number of homes sold also fell by a near identical rate year over year, with only 94 pieces of real estate sold last month.
WENATCHEE, WA
probuilder.com

How Can Buyers Know if They Paid the Correct Amount for Their Home?

With home prices reaching historic highs, many who purchased decades ago are seeing homes going for the same price they purchased, leaving them with hundreds of thousands of dollars lost after factoring in renovation, maintenance, and additions. It’s nearly impossible to predict what’s in store for housing prices in a specific area, says two real estate experts. The housing market today appeared out of the blue, with many unpredictable factors playing into buyers spending more than $100,000 over asking (the pandemic, for one). One factor that has been noted for some time is the underbuilding of homes since the Great Recession.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

ERA Real Estate Announces Expansion Into South America

ERA® Real Estate has signed a master franchise agreement for Paraguay with Rutland S.A. This marks ERA Real Estate’s first expansion into South America. Rutland S.A. is led by Owner Ernesto Orosman Gomez and CEO Francisco Manuel Gomez Mansilla. It will serve as the brokerage operations of Fortaleza, a nearly 30-year-old leading development firm. Fortaleza has approximately 200 employees and has developed notable recent properties as Boggiani, Molas Lopez and Carmelitas, creating more than 750 housing units. It has a current pipeline of more than 8,500 apartments in the coming years.
REAL ESTATE
Pasadena Star-News

The myriad steps to close a commercial real estate deal

Today, I focus my labor on the closing process in commercial real estate deals. After all, I’m penning this post before Labor Day weekend, so it proved prescient. Whether you rely on the rent generated or for the utility gained by your business as an investor or an occupant, you execute a similar process to become an owner. Let’s dive in, shall we?
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy