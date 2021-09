MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (August 31, 2021) — In its third year, Monmouth College's Latin American and Latino Film Festival will explore issues of immigration. Organized by Monmouth professor Jennifer Thorndike, this fall's series is composed of five films, which will be shown throughout the semester at 7PM on Wednesdays in the Pattee Auditorium, located on the lower level of the Center for Science and Business. A short discussion will follow each film in the series, which is free and open to the public. Those in attendance will be required to wear masks.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO