Top food and beverage transactions for the first half of 2021

By Nutrition Capital Network
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransaction activity in the nutrition and health and wellness industry was on record pace through the first half of 2021, according to Nutrition Capital Network (NCN), an organization that connects investors with high-potential growth companies. The NCN Transaction Database has tracked 641 deals so far in 2021 compared to 482 in 2020, putting the industry on pace to report a 22% increase in total transactions by year-end.

