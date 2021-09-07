Top food and beverage transactions for the first half of 2021

If you ask Celestial Seasonings general manager Tim Collins, it takes great vision to be the first of anything. It's what drove founder Mo Siegel to begin hand-picking botanicals at the company's headquarters in Boulder, Colorado, for its first teas, and it's why Albert and Frances Lundberg headed to California in 1937 to start farming rice in a way that leaves the land better, not barren. In 1948, Emmanuel Bronner printed his vision right on his product's label and, 40 years later, Pamela Giusto-Sorrells was one of the first to form an entire bakery brand for a gluten-free consumer base.

BOULDER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO