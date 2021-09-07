CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mike McCarthy: Updates On The O-Line

Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Head coach Mike McCarthy updates La'el Collins' progress coming back from a stinger injury, as well as Zack Martin's status in COVID-19 protocols as the Cowboys continue preparing for the opener.

www.dallascowboys.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.
NFL
NBC Sports

Mike McCarthy on Cam Newton: We’re “very excited” about our QB group

The Cowboys claimed Will Grier off of waivers on Wednesday to give them another quarterback to go with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, but another former Panthers signal caller was the subject of a question for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. Many have suggested the Cowboys could use...
NFL
Sporting News

Why Cowboys' Mike McCarthy limited Ezekiel Elliott's carries, went pass-heavy vs. Buccaneers

Ezekiel Elliott was held in check Thursday night, not just by the Buccaneers' defense but also by his head coach. Mike McCarthy opted not to give his top running back many touches in the Cowboys' 31-29 loss in Tampa. Elliott had just 11 carries — the second-lowest total of his five-season NFL career — despite the Cowboys running 77 total plays.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cowboys
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Mike McCarthy Very Clear

Ahead of the Cowboys‘ season opener against the Buccaneers on Thursday night, there’s still questions surrounding Mike McCarthy’s abilities as a head coach. Jerry Jones isn’t worried, though. McCarthy went 6-10 in his first season as the Cowboys head coach. The odds were stacked against him, though. His star quarterback...
NFL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys’ Decision On Cam Newton

On Monday, the Patriots released Cam Newton and almost immediately the Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Like most teams, the Cowboys will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Dak Prescott is obviously a top-10 quarterback in the league, but his health isn’t a guarantee. The franchise quarterback missed most of the 2020 season and then dealt with a shoulder strain during preseason camp. And while the Cowboys have repeatedly said he’ll be good to go for the 2021 season, it’s never a bad thing to have too much depth. Insert Newton.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Scout hired by Bill Parcells thinks Mike McCarthy is losing power in Dallas

Some things like wine age well, and some things like bold overstatements by an NFL head coach – – don’t. Such is the case with the statements made last year by Dallas Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy, regarding his strong endorsement on quarterback (QB) Ben DiNucci, who was cut by the team Tuesday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Mike McCarthy wants to forget about 2020 and start winning

How Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy wants to put 2020 in the rearview, start winning - Todd Archer, ESPN. Hopefully Dallas’ 2020 season is forgettable and they get back to winning football this year. In many ways, McCarthy wishes last year did not happen, and as his second season with the...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL coach hot seat rankings: Mike McCarthy isn't safe, Joe Judge standing on thin ice and more

It's that time of the year again, when NFL football returns and all is right with the sports world -- COVID-19 complications aside. But it also means it's time for several head coaches to prove their worth to their respective teams, because not all 32 enter this coming season with a ton of job security. Some are closer to the executioner's ax than others and, as such, just need a minor level up to keep their job.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones seems to echo Mike McCarthy on Cam Newton

Earlier this week, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that his team wouldn’t be making a run at quarterback Cam Newton. On Friday, Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones provided a less unequivocal assessment. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Jones addressed the question of whether the Cowboys would take...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Mike McCarthy calls this “the worst part of the job”

‘Worst part of the job’: Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy talks the emotionally taxing nature of roster cuts - David Moore, DMN. The Cowboys head coach knows what he must do, but it doesn’t mean he likes it. The Cowboys head coach was dreading what he would now face. “These are the...
NFL
CBS Sports

'Hard Knocks' Power Rankings: Amari Cooper, Mike McCarthy among winners and losers from Episode 4

America's Team is back, baby. Amid Dak Prescott's anticipated return and the approaching 2021 regular season, the Cowboys returned to TV on Tuesday night for the fourth episode of this year's edition of "Hard Knocks." HBO's annual training camp series, which runs weekly through Sept. 7 with an inside look at the club's preparations for the new year, marks the third time Dallas has been featured on the show.
NFL
Dallas News

Is the clock ticking on Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy?

The following story is part of SportsDay’s 2021 Cowboys/NFL preview, which will appear in the Sunday, Sept. 5, print editions of The Dallas Morning News. To subscribe, click here. For 32 years, many of us have spent countless hours trying to figure out Jerry Jones — not just what the...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys injury news: Mike McCarthy announces six players to injured reserve with designation to return

The Dallas Cowboys are in the final stages of setting their 53-man roster which means that things are happening left and right. Tuesday was the initial 53-man roster deadline, but the Cowboys had a number of players on both the Reserve/COVID-19 list that needed to be brought back once available, plus a number that were candidates to wind up on injured reserve.
NFL
chatsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy treads lightly discussing Cam Newton

Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their Week 1 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all eyes will be on their quarterback situation. As of right now, quarterback Dak Prescott is good to go for the Cowboys, and well, the rumor mill has been hot as of late with where free agent quarterback Cam Newton will ultimately land.
NFL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Says 1 Thing Stands Out With Tom Brady

There are plenty of reasons why Tom Brady is considered a legend in the NFL. He has a plethora of Super Bowl rings, three MVP awards, and should break every major passing record. And what’s truly remarkable about Brady is that he’s not done yet. Brady will get to show...
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy