Scott Harvey Dixon, 52

Winnabow — Scott Harvey Dixon, age 52, of Winnabow, NC passed away on Friday the third of September 2021 at his home following a long battle with cancer. Born in High Point, NC on the seventeenth of April 1969, Scott was the son of the late Charles and Pattie Sparks Dixon. A lifelong mechanic and true gearhead he loved working on his cars. He was previously a Brunswick County Realtor and member of the Brunswick County Board of Realtors. Scott loved all animals and was especially fond of his rescued dogs and cats.