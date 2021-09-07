Brandon Scott Holder, 37
BURGAW — Brandon was born on July 30, 1984, in Wilmington, NC. Brandon leaves behind his mother, Melody Ferrel Staebell (husband Jim), his wife, Hilary Holder, his children, Connor and Chloe Holder, his brother Jamie Holder (wife Whitney), his sister, Theresa Somerville (husband Matthew), his niece, Emma Lynn Somerville, his nephew, Evan James Somerville, his step sister Katie Lowry (husband Charlie), and his step brother AJ Staebell (fiancé Erin). Along with many cousins, aunts and uncles that will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his loving father, James Bruce Holder and his grandparents.
