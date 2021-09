In recent weeks, prenups have been a hot topic in Hollywood as certain celebrity divorces are in full swing. Among these is the recent case of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, the latter of whom tried to contest a prenup he had signed before his nuptials to The Voice host. Now, another major TV split has happened after The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook also announced they are divorcing. There is a prenup for them, too, though in this case they both have quite a few assets to protect.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO