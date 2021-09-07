CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Judge rejects Minneapolis ballot language on policing

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dp0J5_0botx5LW00

A judge struck down ballot language Tuesday that aimed to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new agency, saying the wording was misleading and unworkable.

“The court finds that the current ballot language is vague, ambiguous and incapable of implementation, and is insufficient to identify the amendment clearly," Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson wrote. "It is unreasonable and misleading.”

Anderson issued the order just ahead of a looming deadline for ballots to go to the printer.

The proposed amendment to the city charter, approved by the City Council last month, would have asked voters whether to replace the police force with a new but mostly undefined Department of Public Safety that takes a “comprehensive public health approach” and “may include” police officers. It would have removed a mandate that the city have a police department and provide at least minimum staffing levels based on population. The council instead of the mayor would control the new entity.

The proposal had its roots in the “defund the police” movement that gained steam after last summer's police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Supporters said the ballot question would not abolish policing in Minneapolis, just remove charter requirements that they argued blocked moves toward more police accountability and racial justice. But critics, including Mayor Jacob Frey said it left out crucial details for what policing in the city would look like going forward.

The City Council was preparing to hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss drafting new language. The Yes 4 Minneapolis campaign, which is behind the proposal, urged its supporters to stand firm and contact their council members immediately “to make sure our elected officials know we still expect to vote on fair and balanced language this fall.”

Frey, whose veto of the rejected wording was overridden, said the language "failed to meet the most basic standards of transparency. Now, the Council has another opportunity to deliver language that accurately and fairly reflects both what the petitioners submitted and includes essential information for Minneapolis voters at the ballot box.”

The injunction to keep the language off the ballot was sought by former City Council Member Don Samuels, his wife, Sondra, and businessman Bruce Dachis. Their attorney, Joseph Anthony, called Anderson's ruling a “courageous and correct decision.” He said the council members who supported the language intentionally kept it vague in hopes that more people would vote for it.

“Basically what the judge said was, you've got to make it clear so that people can see what they're voting on,” Anthony said.

The case was the second time this summer that the city was sued over the ballot question. The judge earlier rejected an explanatory note that city officials had sought to include on the ballot to highlight some of the proposal's effects, saying the note could have been read as either an endorsement or a warning.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

With Absentee Ballots Set To Go Out In Days, Hennepin Co. Judge Hearing Arguments On Controversial Minneapolis Ballot Question

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With absentee ballots set to go out on Friday, the fate of a controversial Minneapolis charter amendment ballot question remains unknown. An emergency hearing was held Monday following another lawsuit by the same group arguing that the ballot language is still too vague and misleading. This latest legal challenge could result in some amendment votes not being counted. The ballot question asks voters whether the city should replace its police department with a department of public safety. The Minneapolis City Council approved new ballot language last week after a judge overruled the previous question. Petitioners say the new language...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Judge to hear arguments over Minneapolis policing proposal

Lawyers will square off Monday morning in a high stakes case that is raising concerns about whether a ballot measure determining the future of the Minneapolis Police Department could be kicked off the November ballot. The virtual hearing before Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson starts at 9 a.m. The judge...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis City Council Approves New Public Safety Ballot Language After Judge Struck Down Previous Question

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council approved new ballot language for the Minneapolis Public Safety Amendment Tuesday afternoon after a judge earlier in the day struck down the previous question. In her ruling, Judge Jamie Anderson blasted the amendment language writing, “it is vague and ambiguous to the point of misleading voters.” The judge’s ruling was on a civil lawsuit brought by three Minneapolis residents, who oppose the amendment, including north Minneapolis residents Don and Sondra Samuels. “We are constantly needing the police,” said Don Samuels. “The number one number to call from our community, from any neighbor, is not grandma, is not Mom,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Anthony
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jacob Frey
CBS Chicago

Neighbors Say Racial And Gang Tensions Are Fueling Violence In West Pullman, And Ald. Anthony Beale Has A Plan For Police To Step In

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the past few months, we’ve tracked and investigated violence in the West Pullman neighborhood – where an off-duty Chicago firefighter was shot over the weekend in a mass shooting that also wounded a 15-year-old girl and left a woman dead. People living and working in the area say gangs and racial tension are fueling the trouble. So CBS 2’s Tara Molina hit the streets to find out what can be done to put an end to it – and she found a possible solution. A “cop house,” that’s what Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) calls the home base for...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Lightfoot’s plan to sue gang members for damages evokes mixed feelings

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago plans to implement a new strategy in its fight against crime: suing gang members to seize their assets. On Monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced an ordinance that would allow the city to file lawsuits to go after gang members’ assets. The proposal is raising eyebrows as some believe the move will do nothing to decrease crime in Chicago. However, top Chicago Police Department officials countered, saying that they believe the plan will prove to be successful.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Accountability#Language#The City Council
The Independent

Local Republican Party under fire over 9/11 float

A Republican parade float in Porter County, Indiana that included a pair of smoking Twin Towers sparked outrage among attendees. The parade float – clearly meant to recognise the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks – featured a pair of towers with holes in their sides surrounded by American flags and a banner that read "9.11 Never Forget." Smoke billowed from the towers, whose holes were decorated with black and red streamers to represent flames.
POLITICS
kentreporter.com

Kent City Council to repeal drug paraphernalia possession law

The Kent City Council agreed to repeal the city’s code for possession of drug paraphernalia because it conflicts with the new state law that decriminalizes the possession of drugs and paraphernalia for personal use. City Attorney Pat Fitzpatrick explained the reasons for dropping the ordinance at the council’s Sept. 7...
KENT, WA
whmi.com

Howell Council Holds Off On Declaring State Of Emergency

The Howell City Council has decided to hold off again on possibly declaring a state of emergency to move to virtual meetings. A resolution originally put forward by Councilman Dr. Bob Ellis was again discussed during Monday night’s meeting. It would have the City declare a state of emergency so that Council and other public bodies like the planning commission and the library board could meet virtually if needed again as cases and hospitalizations continue to climb locally.
HOWELL, MI
whmi.com

Commissioners Hold Off On Resolution To Defy Biden Vaccine Mandate

The Livingston County Board of Commissioners is going to wait for more specifics before deciding on a proposed resolution to defy federal vaccine requirements. Last week, President Joe Biden announced that employers with more than 100 workers must require them to be vaccinated or be tested for COVID, weekly. Failure to comply would result in a $14,000 penalty per violation, through a forthcoming rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Seattle, Washington

SPD Statement on Monday Evening Seattle City Council Budget Vote

The Seattle Police Department thanks the Council for voting to allow the Department to retain its previously approved budget. Since the 2021 budget was passed, over 150 officers have left the department. The City has continued to see a surge in gun and other violence. In the face of these events, the SPD has continued to do the hard and necessary work of ensuring public safety and engaging community.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Chicago

City Council Votes To Allow Chicagoans To Continue Commenting Virtually

CHICAGO (CBS)– Aldermen voted Tuesday to allow members of the public to virtually weigh in at City Council and committee meetings, even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and all meetings resume fully in-person. When the pandemic hit last spring, all City Council and committee meetings began being held remotely, with aldermen using Zoom to hold meetings, and Chicago residents allowed to call in by phone during public comment periods. Earlier this year, the City Council resumed holding meetings in-person, although some aldermen have continued to attend meetings remotely, and virtually all committee meetings are still being held by Zoom. On Tuesday, the City Council voted to permanently change its rules to allow members of the public to comment by remote means even after all meetings resume being held fully in-person.
CHICAGO, IL
lawofficer.com

Seattle City Council rejects plan to recruit, retain police officers

SEATTLE — Demonstrating how out of touch they continue to be with public safety needs, the Seattle City Council made a controversial decision on Monday, voting no on a plan to devote funds to maintain police on payroll while attempting to hire new officers. The council rejected two plans proposing...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Chicago

City Council Committee Advances Ordinance That Would Ban Single-Use Plasticware In Restaurant Takeout Orders

CHICAGO (CBS) — A City Council Committee has approved a measure that would set a limit on plasticware in Chicago. The Environmental Protection Committee advanced the ordinance on Monday. It would ban restaurants from including single-use plastic utensils, as well as napkins and condiment packets, in takeout orders unless requested by a customer. The ban goes to a full City Council vote on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

The Independent

241K+
Followers
109K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy