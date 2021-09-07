CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Ralph C. Miller

By Roxanne Miller
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTFIELD: Ralph C. Miller, 85, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Hartford, CT to the late Clifton R. and Helen (Stokers) Miller. Ralph served his country in the United States Army from 1956-1962 and attained the rank of Private First Class. He worked as a machine operator for Carton Industry in CT, at Champion International in Chicopee for 23 years and he retired from Smurfit Stone in Westfield in 2001.

