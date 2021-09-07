CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Something New Is Finally Opening in Boise’s Last Abandoned Shopko Location

By Michelle Heart
MIX 106
MIX 106
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the three Shopko locations in the Treasure Valley closed for good in the spring of 2019, we couldn't wait to see what would move into the large properties next. People in Southeast Boise kept crossing their fingers, just hoping that the location on Broadway Avenue would become the neighborhood's own Target location. A Target sore is something that folks in that part of the Treasure Valley have been wishing for since the nearby Gordman's location closed in 2017. Sadly, that property was scooped up by Albertsons and is being used for...well, we don't exactly know what. It's not open to the public.

mix106radio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MIX 106

The Meridian Walmart is Closing for 2 Days

You may have to replan your shopping trip to Walmart this week. The Meridian Walmart on Ten Mile Road closed its doors at 2 pm on Monday and will remain closed until Wednesday - all for a good reason though. With several areas in the state seeing a rise in...
MERIDIAN, ID
MIX 106

My Flight Into Boise Was Re-Routed Due To Presidential Visit: Here’s What Happened

A little jarring hearing the captain pop on the mic two days after 9/11 to tell us he has to divert the plane away from Boise, here's how it went down... I went to Boston for a wedding over the weekend and it was an incredible trip. On the way back, I had a layover in Chicago, and my final flight was Chicago to Boise, and let me tell you... That's a long flight. Anyway, I'm not much of a plane sleeper but I was particularly tired and I was able to conk out for a couple of hours. Upon waking up, I realized there was only about 45 minutes left in my flight to Boise and I thought, "sweet"! Well a few short minutes later, the Captain popped on the loudspeaker with an announcement... "Ladies and Gentleman, we'd like to ask you to be patient. We're going to have to make a few circles and hold off on landing in Boise."
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

A Billionaire is Scouting Idaho For The Location of a $400-billion New Utopian City

Idaho is booming with newcomers but within the next ten years, Idaho could be booming with an entirely new city. Essentially this is a city built from scratch in the American desert. It's a city that you've only ever dreamt of or have seen in a futuristic sci-fi movie. The Billionaire behind the "new city in America" describes it as, the "most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world."
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Oprah’s Website Rates Idaho Festival One of 22 Best Fall Festivals in America

Most of the festivals that made the list involve pumpkins, apples or some sort of fair food, but the one Idaho festival that made this list really stands out among the rest!. There are few bigger honors in the world than to be recognized by any part empire that Oprah Winfrey built, so we were thrilled to see that her lifestyle website picked and Idaho festival for their annual list of the best fall festivals in America. Now, before you roll your eyes and start complaining about how being on these lists will only attract more growth to the Treasure Valley...exhale, it's not a Boise event.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Business
City
Nampa, ID
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Lewiston, ID
MIX 106

Every Pizza Place in Idaho is Missing This From Their Menus

Idaho has so many awesome and unique pizza places to offer - however they all lack one very important thing in my opinion: cheese dip! I've asked around for it at several locations and they all look at me like I'm crazy thinking that it's parmesan or cheese sticks that I'm asking for. No. Breadsticks WITH cheese, please!
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Ever Heard of Idaho Tacos? They’ll Blow Your Mind

Obviously we all know what tacos are but these Idaho tacos are about to blow your mind. Keep reading for the recipe although it is rather simple. I’d like to shake hands with the genius who first came up with Idaho Tacos. Actually I’m pretty upset that I didn’t think of this myself and that these have been missing from life for all of these years.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Win a 3 Night Stay at The Big Idaho Potato Hotel for National Potato Month

The rest of the country is joining us in the month of September to honor how great potatoes truly are. Not only is Idaho known for potatoes but we're also known for the popular Airbnb here that is shaped like a potato! What better way to celebrate National Potato Month than spending a getaway inside of one, right? McAlister's Deli thinks so too which is why they're giving away a three-night stay at the Big Idaho Potato Hotel as part of The Great Spud Getaway.
LIFESTYLE
MIX 106

Idaho’s Favorite “BAD” Beer

Lucky for us we have lots of awesome breweries in the Treasure Valley (shout out to you, Garden City!), but sometimes a good ole fashioned "bad" beer is what's necessary to get the party started. Here's Idaho's favorite "Bad" beer. Back before man buns, neatly shaped beers and local craft...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopko#Restaurants#Labor Day Weekend#Boise Towne Square#Target#Albertsons#Spirit Halloween#Hobby Lobby
MIX 106

Renting In Boise Defined In One Meme

I've never seen a meme that spoke directly into my soul like this one... Have you ever rented a home in Boise? Ever rented an older home in Boise? You'll relate... Particularly if you've ended up in a home in the North End. I mean, the most beautiful homes are out there but are still likely to have this!
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Will Idaho Targets Feature New Ulta Mini-Shops?

You probably didn't know it was possible but Target just got a little better. At the end of last year, the popular cosmetics retailer, Ulta announced a deal with Target to launch mini Ulta beauty sections inside the stores of the major retailer. The mini-shops are said to feature an assortment of merchandise from more than 50 prestige brands for makeup, skincare, and hair, including Clinique, Urban Decay, Tarte, MAC Cosmetics, Drybar, Jack Black, and Ariana Grande.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Lost Cow Wanders to a Walmart in Post Falls

Early Saturday morning a local cow appeared to have wandered away from its farm and made it's way to the nearest Walmart in Post Falls, ID. Employees were able to safely corral the cow using shopping carts into an area out in front of the store. They even placed a little plant next to her, which was a nice touch! A woman named Amanda Grace shared pictures on Facebook saying, "Our local Walmart gives “grocery pickup” a whole new meaning. Friends, if she’s yours, they put out a bulletin asking you to come get your cow."
POST FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
MIX 106

Spirit Of Boise’s Coolest Part Of The Night Glow In One Video

In case you missed the Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic Night Glow Friday night, here's footage of what may perhaps be the most impressive moments!. No doubt if you've been to Downtown Boise over the past several days, you've seen some beautiful hot air balloons in the air, but Friday night was the night glow. Thousands of people made their way to Ann Morrison park to see the hot air balloons light up the park, to the beat of the music! Cool enough to make our announcer say, "I'm sorry but this just kicks ass!"
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

One Square Foot Of House Is Worth $267 In Boise

Or 1,311 square feet is worth $350,000! That's a lot of money for not a lot of space, so there is a flip side that looks really good... I'm so mad that I didn't by a house in Boise ten years ago, because I could sell it and make HUNDREDS of thousands of dollars at this point. Wow, Boise! It's tough if you're looking to purchase a new home in this market but if you've owned a home for a long time, you could make some serious cash! It is pretty crazy to think about. I remember hearing my grandparents purchased a NICE house back in the 70's for like 77,000. Add some interest on a 30 year loan and they were likely paying under $275 per month on a house payment. Could you imagine that? The lowest rent I've ever paid was $695 for a two bedroom apartment back in 2005, and I thought I was STEALING that place.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

This Cologne Makes You Smell Like…Boise?

When I think of Idaho in general, there are definitely some smells that come to mind. And most of them are good. Sure, there's the occasional smoke and farm animal smell can permeate the air in a less than pleasant way. But often the air is crisp and it smells... green. Lot of trees, after all. That outdoorsy woodsy smell when you're on a hike and of course the rivers and lakes. Idaho tends to be a treat for the olfactory system. But what about a scent that's Boise specific?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Skyline Sunrise From A Hot Air Balloon

Thursday was media day at the Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic and we captured some stunning photos of Boise at sunrise, from the sky!. It's the 30th Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic, an incredible Treasure Valley tradition marking its return after having last year off due to Covid-19. After a summer of smokey skies, boiling hot temperatures and all the other craziness we've faced, it's been so great to see this Boise tradition bring color to the sky. It started Wednesday with CapED kids day where kids were able to get into the tethered balloons and go up a bit and come back down. Thursday was media day and the balloons took off over the city. We got to get in one and grab some photos of our stunning city as we flew over. Friday will be the night glow and the fun continues through the weekend; the complete schedule can be found here. If you're new to the Treasure Valley, or if you've just never experienced this one of a kind event, we'd highly encourage you consider checking it out as it only comes once each year. 2021 has marked the return of some great Treasure Valley Traditions such as the Western Idaho Fair, Idaho's Largest Garage Sale, and many others. The legendary Boise Music Festival took another year off but will hopefully return for 2022. Enjoy some of these pictures from inside a balloon high above Boise, and hopefully we'll see you as well at the 2021 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic!
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

How to Prepare for Cuffing Season in Idaho

Ladies and gentleman, it is officially September! This means a shift in the seasons in many ways. Unofficial fall (still have 21 days of summer left, technically), Halloween season (for the eager), football season (both college and professional), and the little talked about but very real cuffing season. You might not know the formal term, but I bet you've participated.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

It’s Time For You To Meet Boise Food Critic

If there's one Boise related account you should absolutely follow on Instagram, it's this one. This is your guide to the greatest food Boise has to offer! Follow for #NOM!. Let's introduce you to Mike aka @boisefoodcritic on Instagram. This is an account I highly encourage you to follow, especially if you're a foodie, especially if you're new to Boise, especially if you're a Boise native (there's no way you've tried EVERYTHING, is there?). Just give him a follow... He goes around town trying all the best foods! From great steaks to enticing treats, your guide to the tastiest food in Boise is just a follow away on Instagram. Let's show you some of the greatness you can find!
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Take A 50 Year Leap Back In Time To A Somber Unrecognizable Boise

There is no question that Boise is a beautiful city. But what we see today is a far cry from what you'd see had you been in Boise just 50 years ago. In fact, even just the last decade has seen a tremendous amount of change. And with the recent boom in population, it's safe to say the changes will keep on coming.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy