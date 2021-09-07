CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police say 1 killed, 5 others hurt in Wichita club shooting

 7 days ago

One man died and five women were injured early Tuesday in a shooting at a downtown nightclub in Wichita Kansas and police were searching for a shooting suspect hours later, officials said.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Enigma Club & Lounge, police said in a news release, and arriving officers found one man fatally shot and five women injured. Police later identified the man killed as Preston Spencer, 34, of Wichita.

Police believe a man who had been kicked out of the club returned with a gun and opened fire from the sidewalk through the club’s windows, then fled.

Police said they planned to release more information later Tuesday during a news conference.

