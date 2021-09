PITTSBURG- The Saltillo Lions and Lady Lions junior high cross country teams traveled to this weekend to compete in the Tony Segura Classic. Addi Pipkin and Kenzi Pipki led the way for the Lady Lions, each finishing in the top-10. Addi’s time of 15:03 was good enough for a fourth place finish, while Kenzi was right behind her in ninth place. Also rounding out the top-10 was Jae lyn Miller, whose time of 15:29 was less than a second behind Kenzi to take 10th place. Jaelee Miller, Lani Dean and Mya Underwood were all close behind taking 15h place, 16th place and 17th place respectively.

SALTILLO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO