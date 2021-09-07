CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Unwanted tomato-loving visitors found in gardens

eagleobserver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTSIDE -- Tomatoes, both leaves and fruit, are a favorite food of the tomato hornworm, and the catepillars can destroy plants and fruit. Large brownish-gray moths lay their eggs on the tomato plant and catepillars are hatched which can grow up to 3 or 4 inches in length. After feeding on the plants, the catepillars drop off the plants and burrow into the soil to transform into pupae. Moths emerge in two weeks to begin a second generation during midsummer, repeating the cycle.

www.eagleobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

11 Perennials to Plant in the Fall for Beautiful Spring Flowers

Perennials, as the term implies, are plants that can live for years, even decades, adding beauty to your garden with very little care. Flowering perennials typically produce blooms by the second year, though some will burst with color the very first year. And spring perennials? Well, can you think of a better way to chase away the winter blues than with pretty pink, yellow, purple, and more hues?
GARDENING
kiowacountysignal.com

Master Gardener: Tomatoes, crop rotation, lawn seeding all good topics this time of year

During periods of fluctuating temperatures--usually aggravated by excessive fertilization--the central core of a tomato may become tough and turn greenish white. The walls also may become pale and corky. This is usually a temporary condition known as “hard core.” Older varieties of tomatoes normally have five distinct cavities that are filled with seeds and jelly-like material called locular jelly. However, many newer tomato varieties possess genetic traits to make the fruit meatier and firmer with the seeds being produced all over the inside of the fruit rather than in the five distinct cavities. These types of tomatoes do not seem to produce a hard central core nearly as readily as ones that are not as meaty.
GARDENING
Montrose Daily Press

OUTDOORS: Troubleshooting tomato problems

I hope you’re one of the three million people who planted a vegetable garden this year! I’ve been told 9 out of 10 of those gardeners are growing tomatoes, and why not?. I’m sure there are a lot of reasons that gardeners like to grow tomatoes, but I’d bet the unbeatable taste of a home grown tomato has to be at the top of the list! The convenience of stepping out of the back door to snatch up a tasty morsel is probably another.
GARDENING
sevendaysvt

Home on the Range: Tomato Shrub

It's been a thirsty week for the Seven Days food team. We set out to explore the world of local sodas, switchels and shrubs, highlighting five drinks with spirit — but no spirits — that are ideal for late-summer sipping. Talking to the producers of these flavor-packed non-alcoholic beverages about...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Fruit#Caterpillars#Tomatoes#Westside
waltermagazine.com

8 Things to do in your Yard this Month in Raleigh

It’s time to prepare for fall! Start planting, pulling up the old, and evaluating your space in time for cooler weather ahead. Did a summer of gardening do you in? The heat and humidity were brutal — and paired with flourishing weeds, thirsty flowers, and even thirstier mosquitos, you might be grateful that the big growing season is done. As the flowers and leaves begin to fade, take your time to enjoy the cooler weather to take your time planning, prepping, and pruning for next year.
ourherald.com

Canning Fresh Tomatoes

There is no fruit as versatile as a tomato fresh from the vine. Canning the surplus further expands its versatility to hearty winter dishes, sauces, soups and juice. You will need canning jars (inspect for cracks and roughness on the rim), screw bands, sealing lids, a canning funnel, a jar lifter or canning tongs, water-bath canner with rack and a […]
FOOD & DRINKS
High Plains Journal

Top tips for a successful fall vegetable garden

As we leave summer and enter the fall season, beginner and expert gardeners alike are planning their fall vegetable gardens. Whether you are growing vegetables in a pot in your apartment or refreshing your backyard garden, it is important to know that a fall vegetable garden needs to be managed differently than a spring garden.
GARDENING
klcc.org

Good Gardening: Fall Thoughts

This is a good time to make notes on things you might do a bit differently in your yard and garden next year, and to consider wholesale changes in the way we grow fruits, vegetables, and grass. It is drier longer than it used to be. The 5th of July...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Pets
Bryan College Station Eagle

TEXAS GARDENING: Leaf-footed bugs create havoc for tomatoes

Dear Neil: Insects have appeared on our green tomatoes. We’ve never seen them before. What should we do?. A: Those are immature leaf-footed bugs (Leptoglossus pyllopus), close relatives to stinkbugs. They have similar piercing mouthparts. They will suck the fluids out of your ripening tomatoes and cause yellowed spots in the fruit in the process. They are also vectors for tomato diseases. Spinosad offers reasonably effective organic control, or some people actually vacuum them off the leaf surfaces with a shop vac. Sevin (Carbaryl) gives good control as well.
TEXAS STATE
greatbritishchefs.com

Crab with melon, tomato and ginger

Use a parisian scoop or melon baller to make around 20 balls of melon (roughly the size of a cherry tomato). Set aside. Weigh out 700g of the remaining melon flesh. Place this into a blender and blitz until smooth. Stir in the fermented red pepper juice and vinegar then pass through a fine sieve and place in the fridge to chill.
RECIPES
Cape Gazette

Early visitor to the Milton Garden Tour

This morning I went to explore Aurelio Grisanty and Walter Gagliano’s serene space where my mom and I will be displaying her jewelry and my art as part of the Milton Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19. I was not the only visitor getting a...
MILTON, DE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

The best low-maintenance air plants for beginners

My first air plants, or tillandsia, came in the way of a gift eight years ago when I bought my sunny, pre-war apartment in Harlem, New York City. They were three, small, other-worldly specimens in a clear glass globe. I had no idea what they were or how to take care of them, or even if they were actually alive things.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

How to Start a Permaculture Garden

Permaculture is a sustainable approach to the use of land, no matter its size. If you are a mindful home gardener, chances are that you are already practicing permaculture without being aware of it. This article lays out the basic principles of permaculture and the steps for starting your own...
GARDENING
WETM

Watch Our Garden Grow: Fall is for planting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The season of fall is approaching. The crisp air, the beautiful rich colors. Yet, before you grab those mum’s, pumpkins, and other fall favorites, there is still some time to plant in your garden. Fall is a great season to plant your perennials. Why? The ground...
ELMIRA, NY
hunker.com

Can Potting Soil for an African Violet Be Used for Other Plants?

Potting soil is different from garden soil in that it is generally extremely light and fluffy, and it doesn't actually contain soil. This consistency is usually achieved by adding nonsoil amendments. The same is true of African violet potting soil, except to a greater degree, since African violets (​Streptocarpus ionanthus​, formerly ​Saintpaulia ionantha​, USDA zones 11-12) need excellent drainage to survive at all. But potting soil can be used for some other plants that need a light soil mixture, including starting and raising transplants.
GARDENING
tucsonlifestyle.com

Garden Calendar: September

Sunny days still bring the heat, but cooler nights hint of things to come. Swiss chard ( Beta vulgaris) is a Sicilian native. It is a member of the beet family, but does not produce a bulbous root. It is a cool season, leafy green vegetable that tolerates hot and dry temperatures. Its taste is mild, with leaves similar to spinach and stalks that compare to bok choy. It can be a colorful addition for both edible landscaping and ornamental plantings. When choosing varieties to add to your garden, consider both stalk and leaf color. You’ll find cultivars with a variety of hues, textures, height and some have shorter days to maturity. Leaves vary from soft and tender to thick and “leathery.” Stems can be thick and robust or thin and delicate. Leaf appearance includes the degree of leaf “savoyness” (or wrinkling). This fast-growing veggie thrives in moist, humus-rich soil with plenty of sun. To harvest, cut leaves at the base of the plant so new leaves will grow quickly. Young leaves are tasty in salads.
GARDENING
Mount Olive Tribune

Fall is the time to plant trees and shrubs

Fall is a great time to plant trees and shrubs in your garden, however, it is important to properly plant them so they will be healthy for many years. Spring is when we often think about planting trees and shrubs because it is the time of year we see plants growing and get excited about new plants for our gardens.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy