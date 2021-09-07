Unwanted tomato-loving visitors found in gardens
WESTSIDE -- Tomatoes, both leaves and fruit, are a favorite food of the tomato hornworm, and the catepillars can destroy plants and fruit. Large brownish-gray moths lay their eggs on the tomato plant and catepillars are hatched which can grow up to 3 or 4 inches in length. After feeding on the plants, the catepillars drop off the plants and burrow into the soil to transform into pupae. Moths emerge in two weeks to begin a second generation during midsummer, repeating the cycle.www.eagleobserver.com
