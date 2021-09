Aminata Sam was four years old on Sept. 11, 2001. Her memory of the terrorist attacks is foggy. Sam was nearly out the door of her home in Brooklyn to go to her day care when news of the attacks flashed on her television screen. Images of two planes crashing into the Twin Towers flickered on as the structures began to crumble, then off again, because Sam’s mother didn’t want her to see too much violence at such a young age. Her day care was canceled for the day. And, as young as she was, it was an indelible memory.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO