Rick Keith, owner of the Kline Home in the 400 block of Laurel Street, paints the window trim Thursday morning. The lighter paint color is Iceberg and the darker color is Midnight Purple. The house, constructed in 1904, is next door to the Ahern Home, owned by Texarkana Museums System. The homes are often referred to as "sister homes." According to TMS records, Mrs. J.P. Kline, the sister to Mrs. P.J. Ahern, was already living in Texarkana. The lot was originally intended for the Ahern home, but was divided into two sections. The corner section would be used for the Ahern home and the inner section was set aside for the Kline home.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 11 DAYS AGO