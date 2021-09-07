CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA confirms Mars rover's 1st rock sample grab, 40 to go

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEms3_0botuT5q00

NASA’s newest Mars rover has completed its first sample grab, tucking away the tube of rock for return to Earth

The Perseverance rover team confirmed last week’s successful drilling and collection, after reviewing photos of the core sample. NASA wanted to be certain the sample was safe inside the titanium tube, before sharing the news Monday.

During Perseverance’s first sampling attempt in early August, the unexpectedly soft rock crumbled. Flight controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena California, sought out harder rock for the second try.

Perseverance arrived in February at Mars' Jezero Crater — a former lakebed and river delta — in search of rocks that could contain evidence of past Martian life. Future spacecraft will collect the specimens and deliver them to Earth a decade from now. The rover has more than 40 sample tubes.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 1

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Astronomers Intercept “Really Clear Signals” Coming From Earth-Like Exoplanet That’s Located “Next-Door” to Us

Astronomers had always been hoping to intercept signals coming from advanced alien species. Exoplanets that have similar traits to Earth are likely the ideal places for finding life, but unfortunately, none of us won’t probably be around anymore until humanity is eventually able to physically travel to such planets. According...
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy.com

When north goes south: Is Earth's magnetic field flipping?

Something odd is happening to Earth’s magnetic field. Over the last 200 years, it’s been slowly weakening and shifting its magnetic north pole (where a compass points, not to be confused with the geographic north pole) from the Canadian Arctic toward Siberia. In recent decades, however, that slow shift south has quickened — reaching speeds upwards of 30 miles per year (48 kilometers per year). Could we be on the brink of a geomagnetic reversal, in which the magnetic north and south poles swap places?
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

NASA's Latest Discovery Could Prove Life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected its first two samples from the Red Planet, and scientists are already suggesting it could be a positive sign to those hoping to find some form of alien life on the planet. The samples were collected between September 6th and 8th from the same rock on the surface of the planet.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Soft Rock#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Martian#Science Department#Ap
The Daily Collegian

Geoscientist to investigate Earth's deep water cycle with $640K NSF CAREER grant

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Andrew Smye, assistant professor of geosciences at Penn State, will use a $640,000 Faculty Early Career Development Program grant from the National Science Foundation to shed light on a geological mystery while advancing educational opportunities for underrepresented students. Smye will use the five-year grant to investigate...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Gephardt Daily

Mars rover’s first rock samples reveal lengthy water exposure

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 10 (UPI) — The first two rock samples examined by NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance give scientists a firm belief that water inundated Jezero Crater for a sustained period of time, the agency announced Friday. “We determined salt granules in the rock indicate it was exposed to water,”...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 13 September, 2021 - Back to Microgravity Research After Trio fo Spacewalks

The Expedition 65 crew is back on microgravity research aboard the International Space Station today after kicking off September with three spacewalks in less than two weeks. International astronauts Akihiko Hoshide and Thomas Pesquet relaxed Monday morning following their six-hour and 54-minute spacewalk on Sunday to install a modification kit on the station's Port-4 (P4) truss structure. The Commander from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) then joined the ESA (European Space Agency) Flight Engineer for standard health checks that take place after the strenuous spacewalks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

Here’s Our Best View Yet of Asteroid Kleopatra

The European Southern Observatory returns intriguing views of enigmatic asteroid 216 Kleopatra. It’s not every day we get a new look at a distant world, let alone a strange misshapen asteroid. But that just what happened last week, when the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile released new images of asteroid 216 Kleopatra.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Does the moon rotate?

Every 24 hours, Earth's surface is bathed in darkness and sunshine as the planet completes a single day. Sunrise and sunset happen like clockwork as Earth rotates steadily on its axis. But what about Earth's satellite, the moon — does it rotate, too?. The answer is yes, the moon rotates,...
ASTRONOMY
610 Sports Radio

New 'puzzle' pieces of Mars history discovered by NASA

Last week, NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover collected its first rock samples, new pieces of the puzzle of the planet’s history. Perseverance Mars rover was launched in July 2020 and landed on Mars this February. One of the samples, collected Sept. 6, was named “Montdenier,” and the other, named “Montagnac,” was...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Why SpaceX's private Inspiration4 mission to Earth orbit is so important

I get butterflies before every major rocket launch, and the fluttering is going to be particularly intense on Wednesday night (Sept. 15). That's when SpaceX's private Inspiration4 mission is scheduled to lift off, sending four astronauts on a three-day orbital jaunt. Crewed missions are especially anxiety-inducing, given the intrinsic danger of spaceflight, but there are extra white-knuckle layers to this one.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Venera timeline: The Soviet Union's Venus missions in pictures

Of the 30 space missions to successfully fly by or orbit Venus to date, more than one-third were part of the former Soviet Union's Venera series of robotic probes. Launched between 1961 and 1983, the Venera (or "Venus" in Russian") missions were focused on studying the second planet from our sun. Of the 28 spacecraft launched, 13 entered the Venusian atmosphere and eight successfully touched down on the surface.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

Watch live: Two astronauts perform spacewalk

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Two astronauts conducted a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Sunday to prepare for more solar array upgrades. The spacewalk began at 8:15 a.m. ET and was scheduled to last for about six and a half hours. Live coverage aired on NASA's TV channel. This...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
healththoroughfare.com

The International Space Station Had an Alarm Triggered Due to Smoke

The International Space Station (ISS) has been in the Earth’s orbit for over 20 years, and it initiated a lot of useful experiments for the sake of science and for finding out more about how the human body behaves under zero gravity. Although five participating space agencies had been contributing to the International Space Station (NASA, the European Space Agency, JAXA from Japan, Roscosmos from Russia, and the Canadian Space Agency), not everything is fine and dandy.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

241K+
Followers
109K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy