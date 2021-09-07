CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

Dramatic Video Shows 2 Rescued From Burning Car In San Diego County

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JwNMZ_0botuDDS00

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – Two elderly people were pulled from a burning car in San Diego County Monday evening by heroic Good Samaritans.

Sept. 6, 2021. (Credit: Marie Macrorie)

The Lakeside Fire Protection District (LFPD) posted cell phone video of the dramatic rescue.

According to the fire department, the vehicle was on fire on the side of Interstate 8, east of Lake Jennings, which is located near the community of Lakeview.

With flames engulfing the car, cell phone video showed two Good Samaritans run in and drag the driver and passenger out of the burning vehicle. Several other bystanders then rush over and help to carry them away from the car.

The two occupants and a bystander were transported to a hospital with burn injuries, the fire department said. Their conditions were unknown.

The fire spread to nearby vegetation, but responding firefighters quickly contained it, LFPD reported.

The cause of the blaze was unclear.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

One Pedestrian Killed, One Hurt In Collision Outside Simi Valley High

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – One pedestrian was killed and a second seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle outside Simi Valley High School Tuesday morning. Sept. 14, 2021. (CBSLA) The collision occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cochran and Stow streets. According to Simi Valley police, one of the pedestrians died and the second was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. Although some students happened to witness the crash, none were involved in any way, police said. The circumstances of the collision were not immediately confirmed.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Portion Of 5 Freeway In Castaic Still Closed As Crews Battle Route Fire

CASTAIC (CBSLA) – Hundreds of firefighters continue to battle the Route Fire burning along the 5 Freeway in Castaic Monday. The Route Fire has scorched 462 acres and was 63% contained as of Sunday night. Sept. 12, 2021. (CBSLA) The blaze broke out just before 4 p.m. Saturday in the area of Templin Highway and the 5 Freeway. It is burning in brush and chaparral. At one point over the weekend, the entire 5 Freeway was shut down. As of Monday morning, the southbound side of the freeway had fully reopened, but only one northbound lane was open. The northbound closure was expected to last through at least 7 p.m. Monday, according to California Highway Patrol. About 320 personnel with the U.S. Forest Service and Los Angeles County Fire Department were battling the blaze on the ground and in the air. “When you couple the really aggressive and unusual fire behavior we’ve been experiencing this year, and then you tie in the relative low humidity with the high temperatures, it can be very strenuous on the firefighters, USFS spokesperson John Miller told CBSLA Sunday. There was no word on a cause. Two firefighters suffered burn injuries, but no structures were damaged.
CASTAIC, CA
CBS LA

Skateboarder Killed By In Hit-And-Run Driver In Tarzana

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman riding a skateboard was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Tarzana in the early morning hours Tuesday. Sept. 14, 2021. (CBSLA) The collision occurred at about 12:30 a.m. at Tampa Avenue and Topham Street, near the Woodcrest School, according to Los Angeles police. A car traveling south on Tampa Avenue struck the victim while she was riding a skateboard in the street, police said. The woman, who is about 40 years of age, died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released. The suspect sped away. The skateboarder was not in a crosswalk when she was hit. Based on debris from the car left at the scene, investigators have identified the suspect vehicle as a silver 2013 to 2018 model Toyota Avalon. It likely has major front-end damage to the right side of its fender. Investigators were able to narrow down the car’s make and model because the car parts at the scene had part numbers. There was no immediate description of the driver. Investigators are canvassing the area for surveillance video. Police said if the driver had remained at the scene, they may not have been found at fault for the wreck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Nearly $2M In Stolen Merchandise Seized In SoCal Organized Crime Ring Bust

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Four people were arrested and close to $2 million in merchandise stolen from dozens of Southern California stores was seized in a bust on an organized crime ring last month. September 2021. (CHP) California Highway Patrol reported Monday that security with TJX Companies Inc. – the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods — discovered that their stores across Southern California were being repeatedly hit by a group of shoplifters and contacted the CHP Border Division’s Organized Retail Crime Taskforce. Investigators traced the stolen goods to a mobile home in Midway City in Orange County. On Aug. 31 they raided the home, where they discovered “stolen merchandise packed nearly floor to ceiling,” CHP said in a news release. CHP investigators also discovered four self-storage units linked to the home with even more stolen merchandise. All the merchandise still had the store tags in place. The stolen merchandise was valued at a little over $1.9 million. It had been stolen from 43 different stores. Investigators also recovered $65,000 in cash, CHP reports. Thirty-six-year-old Jaime Mendoza, 31-year-old Maritza Guerrero both of Anaheim, along with 48-year-old Yolanda De la Rosa and 55-year-old Jaime De la Rosa, both of Midway City, were arrested.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Accidents
San Diego County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Lakeview, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Surveillance Video Image Released Of Mission Viejo Mall Robbery Suspect

MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Monday to identify the person behind an armed robbery at Nordstrom’s in Mission Viejo. The robbery happened at the Shops at Mission Viejo Mall, off Marguerite Parkway and Shops Boulevard, just after closing time Saturday night. (credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Department) The suspect, who held up the Nordstrom’s store, got away with an unknown amount of money before authorities arrived. No shots were fired, and one person suffered minor injuries while trying to run out of the mall. However, initial reports out on social media were panicked and incorrectly described the incident as a hostage...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
CBS LA

Large Tree Falls Onto Woman’s Car As She Is Driving In Valley Village Neighborhood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman is recovering Monday after a huge tree came crashing down as she was driving in Valley Village. The accident happened Sunday near West Huston Street at about 11:40 a.m. The woman was approaching Huston when the giant tree fell over and landed on her car. (credit: CBS) The woman was able to get herself out of her car, and witnesses say she seemed OK – but she was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The tree’s fall ripped its roots out of one side of the street and left it sprawled across the roadway, on top of the car, and its branches in the bed of of a parked pick-up truck that was unoccupied at the time. Neighbors were stunned by the tree’s collapse, but some were not. “I saw this tree yesterday, and I thought, ‘that tree is going to come down.’ That tree’s been bad for a long time,” the neighbor said. People concerned about trees in the city of Los Angeles can contact the Bureau of Street Services, Urban Forestry Division, by calling 1-800-996-2489.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters Make Progress On Large Route Fire Burning In Castaic

CASTAIC (CBSLA) — Firefighters were making progress on the Route fire burning in the Castaic area Sunday. Officials at the Angeles National Forest Service reports that the blaze has only grown to 462 acres and is now 63% contained. The fire caused massive back-ups on the 5 Freeway where two lanes in each direction remain closed as of Sunday morning. One Sunday evening, Caltrans reported that all southbound lanes are open are now open, while the right lane of northbound I-5 remains closed so fire crews can monitor hotspots. Overnight, fire crews battled the flames both from the air and the ground, which has continued into the afternoon. Crews With Angeles National Forest and LA County Fire work to clear hotspots in the 462 Route Fire, north of Castaic. The 392-acre fire broke out Saturday around 4 p.m. on the 5 Freeway one mile south of the Templin Highway. Updated acreage numbers were not immediately available at the time of the publication of this article. Check back for updates throughout the day as this is a developing news story.
CASTAIC, CA
CBS LA

Man, 52, Riding Motorized Scooter Killed In Highland Crash

HIGHLAND (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man riding a motorized scooter died following a collision with a vehicle in the Highland area. Mark Bocanegra was riding southbound on Church Avenue when the front of his scooter collided into the passenger’s side of a 2015 Ford F150. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Church Avenue and Stratford Street. Following the collision, life-saving measures were administered but Bocanegra died at the scene. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed or has any information regarding the above collision is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team at (909) 477-2800 or (909) 387-3545.
HIGHLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Burning#Elderly People#Lake Jennings#Accident#Cbsla#Lfpd#The Fire Department
CBS LA

Route Fire On 5 Freeway, North Of Castaic Nears 400 Acres, With 0% Containment

Wildfire along 5 Freeway, north of Castaic, dubbed the #RouteFire. September 11, 2021 CASTAIC (CBSLA) – The hillsides along the 5 Freeway remained under a blanket of flames as the sun set. After sparking just before 4 p.m., the blaze, dubbed the Route Fire, steadily grew to 400 acres, near where the 5 meets the Templin Highway,  north of Castaic. Crews from LA County Fire and the US Forest Service launched their primary response from the sky, spotters leading tankers ahead of the flames to drop retardant and stop the spread, as super-scoopers made loops of water drops onto the persistent brush fire. “The thing...
CASTAIC, CA
CBS LA

Man Found Dead At Debs Park In Montecito Heights; Homicide Investigation Underway

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A body was found on Friday at Ernest E. Debs Park in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. A family member identified the victim as 29-year-old Jason Cortez, a newlywed who just celebrated his birthday last month. 29-year-old Jason Cortez was found dead at Debs Park on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Courtesy: Family Photo) “It’s not fair what happened to my cousin,” said Delores Cortez. “He was a good guy.” The call into the Los Angeles Fire Department came in around 3:30 p.m. from a person who found a man unresponsive and not breathing on a trail at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Female Jogger And Another Victim Stabbed In Separate Incidents By Same Suspect, Police Seeking Public’s Help

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were searching for a man wanted in connection with multiple stabbings that occurred within a half hour of each other in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles. “I walk my dogs up and down every day and every night,” Mid-City resident Alice Shropshire said. “So, that’s really scary.” Shropshire said she’s never felt unsafe in the neighborhood until now, adding that it’s worse that the incidents happened relatively early in the morning. The first incident unfolded around 9:15 a.m. Saturday. It was then that authorities with the LAPD Wilshire Division received a call in response...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Transient Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Security Guard Joseph Gomez In Anaheim

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A transient was arrested Saturday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a Tustin man who was working in Anaheim as a security guard. The victim, 46-year-old Joseph Paul Gomez, had only been on the job for a few weeks when he was killed. The victim, 46-year-old Joseph Paul Gomez, had only been on the job for a few weeks, according to his family. “Still can’t process it…it’s like, is this for real? You don’t think it’s going to happen to you, to your family,” Mercy Perez, the victim’s relative said. Gomez’s family showed up to the parking lot where he was attacked,...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

5 Injured After Military Vehicle Overturns On 215 Freeway In Menifee

MENIFEE (CBSLA) — Five people were injured when a military vehicle overturned on the 215 Freeway in Menifee Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred at 12:44 pm on the southbound side of the 215 freeway, south of McCall off-ramp where the military vehicle rolled over.  Traffic Collision – 12:44 pm I-215S, south of McCall off ramp, in @cityofmenifee. Firefighters responded to a rollover traffic collision off the freeway of a military vehicle. 5 patients (2 moderate, 3 minor) transported by ground to a local hospital. #SunCityIC pic.twitter.com/osv80Hle90 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 8, 2021 Firefighters responded to the collision and took 5 patients to a local hospital, the Riverside County Fire Department said. The department said two of the occupants had moderate injuries and three had minor injuries.  A Sigalert was issued at 1 p.m. for the southbound 215 Freeway south of McCall Boulevard.
MENIFEE, CA
CBS LA

Firefighter Places Thousands Of Flags Outside Home In Remembrance Of 9/11 Victims

FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, an Orange County man is honoring the victims. Thousands of flags were placed in the front yard of firefighter Scott Townley’s Fullerton home. “It’s all about respect and honor to honor those guys and gals that we lost,” Townley said. Townley honors the victims each year, but this time around, it’s bigger than ever. “We need to do something on the west coast for our east coast brothers and sisters,” he said. The deeply moving display includes handmade crosses for first responders who were killed that day. A new section was created...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Homicide Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead In Pomona Residence

POMONA (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that took the life of a woman and critically injured a man at a Pomona home Thursday. Officials with the Pomona Police Department were called to the home in the 400 block of West Franklin Avenue, around 12 p.m., and discovered a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside the residence, according the department’s Sgt. Iain Miller. A search of the house revealed a man in the backyard who had also been shot, though was still alive. He was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he was listen in critical condition and, so far, “unable to speak to police.” A motive for the shooting is not known and there is currently no suspect description. Police said they do not believe the incident was a murder-suicide attempt. The name of the female victim was not immediately released.   (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Rand Study Finds Hundreds Of LA County Sheriff’s Deputies Recruited To Join Department Cliques

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A highly-anticipated report has found that hundreds of deputies have been recruited to join cliques within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The existence of cliques within the department has been rumored for years, and Sheriff Alex Villanueva has denied their existence. But a Rand study commissioned by the Board of Supervisors in 2019 has been completed, and the findings are damning. The study questioned more than 1,600 deputies and supervisors, 16% of whom said they had been asked to join a “secretive subgroup.” More than a third of those questioned said such cliques should be prohibited. However,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Body Of Missing Hiker Found In Burbank’s Stough Park

BURBANK (CBSLA) — A body of a hiker who had been reported missing has been found at Burbank’s Stough Park. The hiker’s body was found Thursday and police say they are working on recovering her body from the scene. The hiker was reported missing at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, and police officers attempted to search the area where she was believed to have gotten lost. But due to the rugged terrain – which was described as a steep valley between two ridges – and darkness, officers were forced to stop and resume the search Thursday morning. When the search started up again, Burbank police also deployed their drone, which found the hiker. When officers hiked to the location where she was found, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The hiker’s name was withheld pending identification by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office and notification of her family. Police say the hiker’s death appears accidental in nature at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Mountain Lion Known As P-22 Reemerges In Same Hollywood Hills Neighborhood As Last Year

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – Security camera captured the famed mountain lion known as P-22 roaming the streets of a Hollywood Hills neighborhood at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The big cat was caught on camera in front of the same house exactly one year ago. “You know that he’s here, but to just see him, it’s a just a rush,” said 15-year-old Hollywood Hills resident Lana. Lana said each visit by the big cat has been incredible to watch. “Obviously, it’s amazing that you’re seeing this great wild cat walk past your door. It can be a little scary cuz you know he...
ANIMALS
CBS LA

Mother Found Dead In Sylmar Home Under Suspicious Circumstances, Homicide Investigation Underway

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a mother of three whose body was found at her Sylmar home late Tuesday night. Sept. 9, 2021. (CBSLA) At around 11:30 p.m., Los Angeles police were called to the home in the 12900 block of Lyle Street on a report of a 37-year-old woman who was not conscious or breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified by family members as Gina Cantero. Police have released no information on the cause of death. No gunshots were fired, police added. It’s unclear when exactly she may...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Suspected Getaway Driver In Armed Robbery Of Sidewalk Diners, Quioness Wilson, Arrested

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The man suspected of being the getaway driver in the robberies of customers at a Fairfax district restaurant was in custody Thursday. The robberies occurred about 4:55 p.m. Tuesday at Le Creme Cafe in the 7300 block of Melrose Avenue, near La Brea Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. No injuries were reported, according to the LAPD. A woman who works in the area said the recent crimes are alarming. “It’s because they know that people who are a little bit more wealthy will shop here and eat here so it makes sense, but it’s still unfortunate. It...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
74K+
Followers
17K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy