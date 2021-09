It started on March 31, 2020, with the Wichita River Festival. “We are seeing major festivals across the country and around the world making the difficult decision to cancel their events in order to protect local citizens from the COVID-19 virus,” former Wichita Festivals president Ty Tabing said at a news conference. “I am here today to announce that we are following suit, and that this year’s Riverfest is canceled.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO