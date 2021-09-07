Paris Saint-Germain Gets New Uniforms…From Dior

Dior designer Kim Jones understands better than maybe any other modern designer that fashion today is a team sport. At Louis Vuitton, he collaborated with Supreme; at Dior, he invited Travis Scott to co-design his latest collection. So it was only a matter of time before he started working with an actual sports team. And no squad appreciates superstars coming together quite like Paris Saint-Germain, which had the ultimate linking-and-building summer. The team brought in Sergio Ramos, goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma, and GOAT candidate Lionel Messi to join superstars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Now, PSG and Dior are linking up themselves in the name of good style.