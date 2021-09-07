CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Paris Saint-Germain Gets New Uniforms…From Dior

By Cam Wol f
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dior designer Kim Jones understands better than maybe any other modern designer that fashion today is a team sport. At Louis Vuitton, he collaborated with Supreme; at Dior, he invited Travis Scott to co-design his latest collection. So it was only a matter of time before he started working with an actual sports team. And no squad appreciates superstars coming together quite like Paris Saint-Germain, which had the ultimate linking-and-building summer. The team brought in Sergio Ramos, goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma, and GOAT candidate Lionel Messi to join superstars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Now, PSG and Dior are linking up themselves in the name of good style.

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

France's Kylian Mbappe out of World Cup qualifiers, returns to Paris Saint-Germain

A 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Wednesday's World Cup qualifier just became all the more painful for France. In a statement shared by Reuters (h/t ESPN), the French Football Federation confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain superstar forward Kylian Mbappe is returning to his Ligue 1 club early because of a calf injury he picked up in Wednesday's draw. As a result, Mbappe will be unavailable for the final two qualifiers of the current international break.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Hugo Boss
Yardbarker

Former France, Paris Saint-Germain defender Jean-Pierre Adams dies after 39 years in coma

Adams was administered a near-fatal dose of anesthetic before a routine knee operation in 1982, which resulted in cardiac arrest and caused brain damage. Adams was discharged from the hospital 15 months after his surgery and had been cared for at his home in Nimes by his wife, Bernadette Adams, who told CNN in 2016 she believed her husband recognized her voice and felt her presence despite being in a coma.
SOCCER
eurofootballrumours.com

Paris Saint-Germain make initial contact with Milan for Franck Kessie

In the modern world of football, the transfer season lasts year-round. While the literal transfers of players take place in the summer and winter windows, rumors, speculation and even concrete agreements can happen any time. The latest reports in England suggest that Paris Saint-Germain have made initial contact with AC...
UEFA
tothelaneandback.com

Tottenham joined by Paris Saint-Germain in race to sign 24-year-old midfield star

PSG enter the race for Tottenham target Franck Kessie. According to Foot Mercato (h/t ESPN), PSG have entered the race for Tottenham target Franck Kessie. The French giants are keen on signing the 24-year-old Ivorian whose contract is up next year and are willing to offer him a wage packed of €9 million which is a bit more than what AC Milan have offered.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

UEFA and the European Club Association, which includes Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich prepare for battle over FIFA's plans for a World Cup every two years

Manchester United F.C., FC Bayern Munich, FIFA World Cup, FIFA, Union of European Football Associations, Chelsea F.C., Paris Saint-Germain F.C., Gianni Infantino Riovaldi. UEFA is enlisting the support of Europe's biggest clubs to oppose FIFA's proposal for a biennial World Cup. The UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, addressed more than 160...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Paris Saint Germain#Fashion Houses#Supreme#Psg#Parisian#Air Jordans#Nba#Yankees#Var
Benzinga

Paris Saint-Germain Signs Deal With Crypto.com: What Investors Should Know

One of the most well-known soccer teams in the world signed a deal with a leading cryptocurrency platform. What Happened: Paris Saint-Germain, which recently signed soccer superstar Lionel Messi to a contract, announced a partnership with Crypto.com. Crypto.com will be the first official cryptocurrency platform partner with Paris Saint-Germain, known...
SOCCER
Yuma Daily Sun

PSG debuts Donnarumma and wins without Messi, Neymar

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Ander Herrera scored twice and Kylian Mbappe added another as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain routed promoted Clermont 4-0 on Saturday to make it five straight wins. Midfielder Idrissa Gueye came off the bench to add the fourth goal midway through the second half. Clermont lost...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
goal.com

Pochettino sings Gueye's praise after PSG goal against Clermont

The Senegal midfielder received praise from his manager after notching his second goal in Ligue 1 this campaign on Saturday. Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has reserved praise for Senegal international Idrissa Gueye after he scored his second Ligue 1 goal of the season in the team’s 4-0 thrashing of Clermont on Saturday.
SOCCER
International Business Times

La Liga President Expresses Frustration Over Paris Saint-Germain's Transfer Window Decisions

La Liga president Javier Tebas has expressed his frustration at Paris Saint-Germain for hoarding talent over making moves that make sense financially. "What is not understandable is that someone who loses €400 million, is spending €500 million on wages and can still reject offers like the one for Mbappe. The rules in France are failing, they are hurting the European market. The UEFA system is wrong,” said Tebas.
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

This is it: Messi gets set for PSG Champions League bow

Bruges (France) (AFP) – Lionel Messi came to Paris to win the Champions League again and on Wednesday he is set to finally make his first start for his new club when they kick off their European campaign in Bruges. Five weeks have passed since Messi was presented as a...
UEFA
gamepur.com

All top player ratings in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 player ratings are always something players need to know. Whether you’re trying to build your dream team in Ultimate Team, need to best your pals in Kick-Off, or want to bring in a superstar in Franchise, knowing the top players will give you an edge. This year, EA Sports has made a few surprising changes to player ratings (Spoilers: Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t in the top two anymore). They’ve also given considerable boosts to young players who are quickly becoming the face of the game.
FIFA
World Soccer Talk

Injured Verratti ruled out of PSG’s Champions League opener

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain face Club Brugge in their Champions League opener on Wednesday without Marco Verratti after the midfielder picked up an injury during the World Cup qualifier window with Italy. The European champion is suffering from “a bruised left knee” his club said and is facing at...
UEFA
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy