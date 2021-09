When we set out to research how medical imaging and report sharing was to get any foothold in the community, we found out quickly that the resistance sits clearly on the image providers. We have heard everything from “we’re not sharing!” and “why would we do that?” to “I don’t want patients to have that information. It was extremely disheartening that some in our medical community would take a stance against a system that promoted knowledge to the patient, ease of access to the referring provider, as well as manageability for all parties. The challenge was to put together a strategy that flew in the face of the facility centric model in the radiology clinics and gain acceptance of a system that promotes a completely patient-centric model. We have changed the paradigm in other industries such as EBT, EDI, logistics and finance, but diagnostic image storage and sharing was a completely different problem to solve.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO