Missaukee County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Missaukee, Roscommon by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Missaukee; Roscommon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROSCOMMON AND EAST CENTRAL MISSAUKEE COUNTIES At 1249 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1230 PM EDT, 2 inch hail was reported near Cadillac. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Houghton Lake, Roscommon County Airport and Prudenville. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

