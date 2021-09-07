WDAY Sports Minute: Viking's head coach prepares for season opener against Bengals
Headline Story: MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Viking's head coach Mike Zimmer is getting the team ready for an season opener against a team he's all too familiar with. The Vikings will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 12 at Paul Brown Stadium. Minnesota is looking to rebuild its defense lineup after last year, but that could come at the cost of weakening the team's offense. Read the full story here.www.inforum.com
