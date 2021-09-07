Anne Arundel County Commits To Using Equity Lens To Review Policies Under New Executive Order

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration along with the officials from the Anne Arundel County Government and Department of Public Works announced a new partnership aimed to urge Marylanders to help clean up their communities. “We’re excited to partner with MDOT SHA in tackling litter in Anne Arundel County,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I encourage all residents to make litter clean-up a priority in their neighborhoods.” Maintenance crews from MDOT SHA and Anne Arundel County DPW will clean up trash from Tuesday, Sept. 7 until Sept. 10 on designated state and county roads. “Litter along Maryland roadways is unsightly, causes harm to our waterways and wildlife, and costs taxpayers more than $7 million a year,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “It’s a terrible problem that can be improved by all Marylanders tackling the issue together.” Digital signs will be posted on the roads where workers will be to alert drivers.

