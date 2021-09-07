CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel County Commits To Using Equity Lens To Review Policies Under New Executive Order

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed an executive order on Tuesday affirming the county government will use an "equity lens" when reviewing policies, procedures and practices as part of a commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion. Katie Johnston reports.

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Report Annapolis

Governor Hogan Appoints Anne Arundel County Delegate to Circuit Court Bench

Governor Larry Hogan has appointed an Arundel Arundel County delegate to the Circuit Court. According to the Office of the Governor, Delegate Michael Edward Malone was selected to serve on the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. "Delegate Malone will continue to be strong advocates for the law and will continue to serve the citizens of Anne Arundel County and Maryland honorably," the Governor's office said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Vaccinated Anne Arundel County Employees Will Be Eligible For $1000 Award

Anne Arundel County will provide employees with a one-time $1,000 payment if they get vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 30, 2021. “Through working closely with our agency and union leadership, we developed an incentive we believe will help get more of our staff vaccinated,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “With cold and flu season rapidly approaching, we must do everything in our power to boost vaccination rates, and we believe that this program will do just that among our public servants.”
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Executive Releases Statement In Regards To School Bus Driver Shortages

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman released a statement Friday in regards to the school bus driver shortage impacting Anne Arundel County Public Schools. The statement released on Twitter reads: pic.twitter.com/owPzPFY0My — County Executive Steuart Pittman (@AACoExec) September 10, 2021   Earlier this week, Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. George Arlotto told the mayor “a number of drivers” didn’t show up. for work at the independent contractor the county uses to drive school buses, Buckley’s office said. School systems nationwide are struggling to hire school bus drivers amid COVID-19 concerns.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
hawaiipublicradio.org

New Executive Order Expands State Vaccine Policy to Contractors, Visitors

Gov. David Ige expanded the state's vaccination policy Thursday afternoon to include state contractors and visitors entering state facilities. The current order, which went into effect on July 8, requires state employees to be vaccinated or face weekly COVID-19 testing. The new directive goes into effect on Monday, Sept. 13.
HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

MDOT State Highway Administration Partners With Anne Arundel County To Help Tackle Trash Problem

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration along with the officials from the Anne Arundel County Government and Department of Public Works announced a new partnership aimed to urge Marylanders to help clean up their communities. “We’re excited to partner with MDOT SHA in tackling litter in Anne Arundel County,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I encourage all residents to make litter clean-up a priority in their neighborhoods.” Maintenance crews from MDOT SHA and Anne Arundel County DPW will clean up trash from Tuesday, Sept. 7 until Sept. 10 on designated state and county roads. “Litter along Maryland roadways is unsightly, causes harm to our waterways and wildlife, and costs taxpayers more than $7 million a year,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “It’s a terrible problem that can be improved by all Marylanders tackling the issue together.” Digital signs will be posted on the roads where workers will be to alert drivers.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
stardem.com

Local officials declare emergency in Anne Arundel County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Officials in Anne Arundel County declared a state of emergency Thursday, a day after remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the region and a tornado touched down near Maryland’s capital city. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman also toured the storm...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Executive Declares Local State Of Emergency Following Devastating Storm Damage

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman on Thursday declared a local state of emergency in the wake of extreme damage left behind by tropical depression Ida. The remnants of Hurricane Ida spawned a confirmed tornado in the Annapolis area and severe storms across the region. The storm destroyed houses and tore down electricity poles and trees, blocking roads. The executive order allows the county to deploy resources and implement the emergency powers of the County Executive to protect the health and safety of its citizens, the Office of the County Executive said. “Last night I was in the worst-hit...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
News Break
Politics
arcamax.com

Annapolis mayor, Anne Arundel executive declare state of emergency as business owners, residents assess damage from tornado

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman have declared states of emergency as business owners and residents started assessing damage and cleaning up after a tornado tore through the area Wednesday. BGE reported 959 Annapolis customers were still without power early Thursday afternoon, the city said....
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Withdraws Motion To Make Masks Optional In Schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) – Anne Arundel County school board members withdrew a motion that would have made masks optional in the district. School board members decided to table the motion after the Maryland State Department of Education approved emergency regulation last week that will implement statewide mask mandates in public school facilities. During Wednesday’s board meeting, leaders got an earful from parents who wanted to confront school board members face to face, but they couldn’t because the meeting was virtual. “We voted you into office, we have the absolute right to be able to look you straight in the eye without giving you the...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

VACCINE CASH | Anne Arundel County workers will get $1,000 if they get the shot

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Government employees in Anne Arundel County will get $1,000 if they get the COVID-19 vaccine by November 20, 2021. “Through working closely with our agency and union leadership, we developed an incentive we believe will help get more of our staff vaccinated,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a news release. “With cold and flu season rapidly approaching, we must do everything in our power to boost vaccination rates, and we believe that this program will do just that among our public servants.”
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Allegheny County Councilmembers To Introduce Mask Requirement Legislation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Masks would be required in Allegheny County at all indoor public gatherings and outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people under legislation that will be introduced Tuesday. The legislation, sponsored by councilmembers Olivia Bennett and Bethany Hallam, says anyone who doesn’t follow the requirement could be fined up to $100. It would be in place until April 30, 2022, though it could be amended sooner. Watch as KDKA’s Briana Smith reports: The proposal cites studies about the effectiveness of masks and says opposition to masking doesn’t come from a health perspective but from a political perspective, pointing to protests held last...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

