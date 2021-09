Gov. Tony Evers said Monday he's mulling whether to require that state employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or unvaccinated employees be tested for the virus each week. Evers has been mulling whether to mandate vaccinations for state employees for weeks. Last week, Evers administration officials notified employees they have until Sept. 9 to disclose whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by entering that information and attaching related documentation in the state's human resources system, which is used to submit timesheets and other personnel-related tasks.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 15 DAYS AGO