Environmental groups call for postponement of climate talks

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — A coalition of environmental groups has called for a pivotal climate conference to be postponed amid concern that many of those most affected by global warming won’t be able to attend because of the continuing threat from COVID-19. Campaigners said Tuesday that organizers hadn’t done enough to ensure broad participation in the event by providing access to vaccines and defraying the rising cost of travel for people from developing nations, many of which are subject to British government travel restrictions. The UN climate summit, known as COP26, is scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 12 in Scotland.

Brunswick News

Group holds summit to advocate for environmental, social justice

An environmental and social justice advocacy group on Friday called on Georgia’s two U.S. senators to adopt an infrastructure package that invests in renewable clean energy while addressing inequities that unfairly harm minorities and the poor. Georgia Interfaith Power and Light sent letters to Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and...
ENVIRONMENT
Berkeleyan Online

New faculty to focus on climate change and environmental justice

(Left to right) Meg Mills-Novoa, Daniel Aldana Cohen, Maya Carrasquillo, Danielle Zoe Rivera, and Zoé Hamstead. Photo by Brittany Hosea-Small. As human-caused climate change transforms the physical world—and increasingly, our society—its impacts disproportionately affect marginalized and vulnerable groups due to historical, systemic inequities and global economic trends. This “climate gap” is widely recognized but has not received widespread academic attention. Rausser College of Natural Resources is among several colleges on campus bolstering its research in the areas of climate mitigation, adaptation, and sustainable development with an equity and environmental justice lens.
BERKELEY, CA
theenergymix.com

BREAKING: Postpone COP 26 Over COVID Safety Failures, Climate Groups Urge

Crucial negotiations over carbon reductions and international climate finance at this year’s United Nations climate change conference must be postponed because of the UK government’s failure to ensure pandemic safety, particularly for delegates from the Global South, Climate Action Network-International declared in a statement released this morning. “With just two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Copernicus
Person
Alok Sharma
trust.org

Climate groups call for COP26 summit delay over vaccines, costs

UK announces it will pay for hotel quarantine and says it is working 'tirelessly' to vaccine delegates and ensure inclusive climate talks - but activists say that aim is now impossible. * Global activist network says UN talks cannot now be held safely. * UK has promised vaccines in time,...
WORLD
klcc.org

Environmental Advocates Call For Federal Climate Initiatives To Offset Global Warming, Pollution

Supporters of a tougher federal climate policy gathered outside Eugene’s federal courthouse today. And some represented small businesses. Speakers advocated for investing in clean energy and transportation initiatives, and creating jobs to go with it. Hakan Hekimogolu, co-owner of Electric Avenue, spoke alongside one of his store’s electric bikes. He...
EUGENE, OR
WOKV

Oil-rich Norway goes to polls with climate on the agenda

STAVANGER, Norway — (AP) — North Sea oil and gas has helped make Norway one of the wealthiest countries in the world. But as Norwegians head to the polls on Monday, fears about climate change have put the future of the industry at the top of the campaign agenda. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
trust.org

Green lawmakers urge EU to speed up climate change measures

BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Green lawmakers in the European Parliament on Monday urged European Union leaders to toughen their proposals to fight climate change, as they prepare for negotiations to set emissions-cutting plans into law. The European Commission, which drafts EU policies, in July unveiled a raft of bills...
ENVIRONMENT
spglobal.com

Decarbonization center stage in Germany's 'climate election'

Campaign billboards in Germany. Green momentum is pushing climate change up the agenda in the run-up to the Sept. 26 vote. Source: Sean Gallup/Staff/Getty Images News via Getty Images. Voters in Germany, Europe's largest economy, go to the polls Sept. 26 for a federal election with climate change and energy...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

The fraught sprint to the UN climate summit

The scramble is intensifying to lay the groundwork for achieving tangible results at a key United Nations climate summit just seven weeks away. Driving the news: UN Secretary-General António Guterres and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will convene a heads-of-state-level gathering Monday on the sidelines of the General Assembly. The...
INDIA
American Progress

RELEASE: 20 Groups Call on Congress To Pass the ‘Climate Test’

Washington, D.C. — Today, 20 national environmental, public health, and climate advocacy organizations called on Congress to pass the “Climate Test” by putting the country on a clear path to cutting in half planet-warming pollution by 2030. The message to Congress clearly lays out the investments that must be included...
WASHINGTON, DC
Space.com

Could climate change make humans go extinct?

The impacts of climate change are here with soaring temperatures, stronger hurricanes, intensified floods and a longer and more severe wildfire season. Scientists warn that ignoring climate change will yield "untold suffering" for humanity. But if things are going to get that much worse, could climate change make humans go extinct?
ENVIRONMENT
maine.gov

Attorney General Frey Joins Coalition Calling On Congress to Prioritize Funding for Programs to Address the Climate Crisis, Environmental Injustice

Coalition Urges Inclusion of Clean Energy, Air, Water, and Climate Change Initiatives in Reconciliation Bill. AUGUSTA - Attorney General Aaron M. Frey today joined a coalition of 20 state attorneys general in urging Congress to respond to the climate crisis and advance environmental justice by funding critical programs in budget reconciliation legislation. In a letter to Democratic Congressional leaders, the coalition, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, calls on Congress to pass infrastructure legislation and to allocate funding in the upcoming reconciliation bill that addresses the rapid transition to a clean energy economy, climate change, and the environmental injustices faced by low-income communities, communities of color, and Tribal and indigenous communities. The coalition urges Congress to fund actions that will substantially cut greenhouse gases-thereby preventing more dire climate change harmsand confront longstanding environmental injustice.
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

Merkel urges western Balkans to focus on EU membership

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Albania on Tuesday to urge the leaders of the six western Balkan states to strengthen their regional cooperation in their strive for European Union membership. Merkel hailed the cooperation intiative, saying “the more cooperation you have, the stronger the Berlin Process...
EUROPE

