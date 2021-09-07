VIDEO: Dog rescued from Harrison County, Indiana cave reunited with owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video captured the moment on Tuesday when a dog that spent two weeks trapped in a Harrison County, Indiana cave was reunited with its owner. "Hello, hello, hello! Hawkeye!" a middle-aged man dressed in camo pants, a Wrangler shirt and a Louisville bats baseball cap said as he opened the door to the Harrison County Animal Control office. "Daddy missed you! Daddy missed you! Daddy missed you, buddy!"www.wdrb.com
