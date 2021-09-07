Maxo Kream & Tyler, The Creator – “Big Persona”
In the past few years, it looked like Tyler, The Creator was moving on from rap, embracing strange new space-funk mutations. But on his recent album Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler was back on his rap shit — so much so that he brought in DJ Drama to yell all over the record. Today, we learn that Tyler is still very much on his rap shit, and he’s got a new collaboration with the great Houston hard-rock storyteller Maxo Kream.www.stereogum.com
