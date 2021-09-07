Maxo Kream & Tyler, The Creator – “Big Persona”

One week in 1964, the Beatles held all of the top five spots on the Billboard Hot 100. In the 57 years after that, no artist ever achieved the same feat. For a while, people assumed it would be simply impossible for anyone to do what the Beatles did that week. But that was before Billboard started using streaming to figure out the Hot 100. These days, a big artist can release a big album, and every song can appear on the Billboard chart. A week and a half ago, Drake, the biggest artist, released his new album Certified Lover Boy. Today, Billboard reports that Drake has become the second artist ever to hold the entire top 5. In fact, Drake has nine of this week’s top 10 singles. Nobody has ever done that before.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO