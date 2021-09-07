Steelers HC Mike Tomlin expects LB T.J. Watt to 'work' on Wednesday

The first question the media asked Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday was about the availability of outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt has held himself out of all team activities during the entirety of training camp and the preseason while his representatives try and negotiate a massive contract extension.

As of Tomlin’s press conference there had been no announcement of the deal getting done but did note he does expect Watt to be back to work on Wednesday. What does work look like? Tomlin chose not to elaborate but he certainly gave the impression that if Watt doesn’t do team work, it could negatively impact his ability to play.

Does this mean Tomlin knows the deal is getting done? When asked about his conversations with Watt, Tomlin let the media know he was keeping them between the two of them so it’s hard to say. The only other option is that Watt is going to own that a deal isn’t getting done and instead he’s going to go ahead and play for the team he is under contract with already and get paid his $10 million for the season.

