A senior captain for the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 South, Carroll amassed 35 goals this season on her way to eclipsing the 100-goal career milestone with 109. Head coach Scott Tavares described the South Coast Conference All-Star as a “beast in the circle” and was the team’s draw specialist this spring, winning 84% of draws. Carroll will be continuing her lacrosse career next spring at Haverford College, an NCAA Division III program in Pennsylvania. “She’s the first one out at practice,” Tavares said. “She sets the tone with Megan [Horan] and brings a sense of calm in the huddle.” The two-year varsity starter made the leap from a spot on the All-Star team as a junior to the Super Team this season.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO