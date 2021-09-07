CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, MD

COVID-19 surge tents taken down due to lack of patient volume

By NATALIE JONES njones@chespub.com
myeasternshoremd.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTON — After sitting unused for more than a year, a COVID-19 surge tent outside of the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton was taken down in mid-August due to a lack of patients. The COVID surge tent at the UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester in Cambridge...

www.myeasternshoremd.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

‘The ED is getting crushed’: Sentara officials share how COVID-19 surge is impacting patient occupancy

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara says a surge of COVID-19 is contributing to an increase in patient volume that meets or exceeds traditional patient occupancy at hospitals. WAVY’s Chris Horne was at the briefing Tuesday morning at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where experts spoke on behalf of all Sentara hospitals to generalize what they are experiencing across the state. You can watch the full briefing above.
NORFOLK, VA
La Crosse Tribune

Local hospitals seeing rise in COVID patients

Local hospitals are seeing the impact of rising coronavirus case rates, with both Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System experiencing increased patient volumes. Gundersen has reported that across its sites between 40 to 50 COVID patients are being hospitalized on a given day and states "many" are unvaccinated. Coronavirus inpatients, Gundersen notes, "need more staff and more resources than an average patient."
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
City
Cambridge, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Easton, MD
Government
Easton, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Starting Today, Anne Arundel Medical Center Is Postponing Elective Surgeries Due To Increase In COVID patients

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Starting Monday, the Anne Arundel Medical Center is delaying elective surgeries that require overnight hospital stays due to an increase in COVID-19 patients and emergency room visits, operator Luminis Health announced last week. “Our priority is caring for our community; this will allow us to provide care to those with the most urgent needs, while maintaining the health of the rest of our patients,” Luminis Health wrote in a Facebook post. The group said staff would call anyone whose procedure is impacted by the decision. Anne Arundel County reported 130 new cases and a positivity rate of 5.25% on Sept. 10. As of Friday, 55 residents in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to county data. There have been 48,289 confirmed cases and 681 deaths in the county during the course of the pandemic. In its post, Luminis Health encouraged residents to get vaccinated. “If you are unvaccinated, the science is clear – COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective,” the group said. “Our Community Health Team is hosting vaccine clinics this month.” A list of the clinics can be found here.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WMDT.com

Beebe pausing elective surgeries starting Tuesday

LEWES, Del. – Starting Tuesday, September 14th, Beebe Healthcare is pausing elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay in the hospital. We’re told this is out of an abundance of caution due to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Leadership made this decision to continue providing safe, high-quality care to the influx of patients requiring hospitalization due to COVID-19 and unrelated serious medical issues.
LEWES, DE
sanatogapost.com

County Distributes Potassium Iodide Pills Sept. 16

POTTSTOWN PA – Montgomery County residents who live, work, or attend schools within a 10-mile radius of the Limerick nuclear generating station will have opportunities to pick up free thyroid-protective potassium iodide tablets for themselves and their families on scheduled dates and times during September (2021) at any of three locations, the county Office of Public Health announced.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Tents#Emergency Department#Covid#Shore Regional Health
marylandmatters.org

Eastern Shore Hospital Forced to Delay Some Elective Surgeries

Faced with challenges that have stretched its capacity, TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, the Eastern Shore’s largest hospital, will not perform elective surgeries that require an overnight stay, effective Monday. In a statement, TidalHealth officials said an influx of COVID-19 patients and a nursing shortage forced the decision to “pause” non-emergency surgeries.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
localdvm.com

Governor Hogan announces immediate authorization of COVID-19 booster shots for seniors in congregate care facilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) –Maryland Governor (R) Larry Hogan announced vaccine booster shots will be available for seniors 65 years and older in congregate settings. Along with seniors, Hogan also directed that pharmacies can provide booster shots to anyone who determines themselves immuno-compromised, even without a prescription. “For several weeks now,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
kxnet.com

Hospital chaplains help patients amid pandemic

Without the same level of in-person contact with loved ones, COVID hospital patients this past year have turned more to the spiritual connection hospital chaplains offer. “With the pandemic, I do feel that there is a bigger need because there is that uncertainty, there’s an element of fear because of that uncertainty, and no one wants to be alone,” CHI St. Alexius Medical Center Director of Mission Integration Sister Nancy Miller said.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
myeasternshoremd.com

Eastern Shore ERs show signs of overwork approaching colder seasons

CENTREVILLE — Hospitals across the Eastern Shore and bay region, and particularly those utilized in Queen Anne’s County emergencies, are showing signs of stress and limitation in the months leading up to the winter season, when hospitalizations historically rise. According to the County/Hospital Alert Tracking System (CHATS), a monitoring system...
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
newschannel20.com

Non-COVID-19 virus landing more Sangamon County kids in the hospital

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — While COVID-19 for central Illinois children is a concern, health officials are seeing more hospitalizations from a different respiratory virus. There is a an unseasonably high surge of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV, right now in central Illinois and Sangamon county. Health officials...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
myeasternshoremd.com

What does 'Purple' have to do with me?

• In 2020, Maryland had 2,518 opioid related deaths. • In 2020, Queen Anne’s County had 13 deaths and 64 Overdoses. • Queen Anne’ County has currently 34 overdoses and six deaths to date this year. This will be the fourth year that Queen Anne’s County Goes Purple, and the...
QUEEN ANNE, MD
WMDT.com

TidalHealth Peninsula Regional temporarily pausing elective surgeries, procedures requiring overnight stay

SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional officials announced on Thursday that there will be a temporary pause in elective, non-emergency surgeries that require an overnight stay starting Monday, September 13th. We’re told this will be in effect for at least two weeks. All non-emergency, non-life-threatening surgeries requiring an overnight stay...
SALISBURY, MD
Independent Record

COVID-19 patient numbers back to late 2020 surge levels, St. Peter's says

A St. Peter’s Health spokeswoman said Thursday that the hospital has 22 patients with complications from COVID-19, the most it has had since the winter of 2020. Five of the eight patients in the intensive care unit are hospitalized with the coronavirus, Katie Gallagher told members of Hometown Helena, an informal citizens and civic group.
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy